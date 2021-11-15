If you haven’t noticed recently, most gaming mice are ridiculously expensive these days with some of them reaching prices over $100. That’s insane and totally unnecessary. Do yourself a favor and check out this incredible deal below.

For a limited time, you can score this Black Shark Mako M1 gaming mouse for just $19 with promo code 3R3JVPH3, along with clipping the 10% on-site coupon. This mouse typically sells for $30. Here are some of the key takeaways:

Wireless/Wired Dual-Mode Design: Plug-and-play, low-latency connection in 2.4G wireless mode. USB C wired mode to keep playing while charging, or detach the battery switch to light-weight, wired mode with a 71-inch braided cable.

With all these features, spending $19 on this seems a whole lot better than spending more money on some of the expensive options you’ll find out there. This is a no-brainer here, folks.

Again, to get the discount, enter promo code 3R3JVPH3 at checkout to see the savings. You’ll have to act fast because the code expires on November 21 or until supplies run out, so don’t miss out. Click the button below for more info.

