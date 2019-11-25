This early Black Friday deal scores you a free Google Nest Mini when you buy a Tile Sticker 4-pack

Nobody likes looking for the remote control, their keys, or any of the multitude of personal items that seem to go missing on a regular basis. That’s where Tile’s Sticker trackers come into play. Add them to anything you can think of, then ask Google to help you find where you’ve misplaced them.

From now until Black Friday ends, you can get a free Google Nest Mini when you buy an 8-pack of Tile Stickers for an all-time low price of $99. If that’s too rich for you blood, Best Buy has a similar deal at a cheaper price for a smaller bundle, Obviously, Best Buy is the better option. If you plan on pulling the trigger on this, better do it sooner than later – this deal will disappear quicker than your TV remote control.

