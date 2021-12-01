This Echo Dot with a built-in time display usually sells for $60. It’s down to just $35 right now

Amazon sells two versions of the Echo Dot. There’s your standard one and then this neat one that displays the time. The latter typically sells for $60, but right now, Amazon is blowing them out the door for just $35. Additionally, without the built-in clock display is down to just $30.

Round out any room with Alexa. Amazon’s most popular smart speaker has a sleek, compact design that fits perfectly into small spaces. In addition, it delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound you can enjoy anywhere in your home.

Use your voice to play a song, artist, or genre through Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and others. And with multi-room music, you can fill your whole home with music, radio stations, podcasts, and Audible using compatible Echo devices in different rooms.

For just $35, you can see what all the fuss is about. Not to mention, these make for killer holiday gifts too. For more details, click the button below.

Looking for some holiday gift ideas this shopping season? Be sure to check out our 2021 KnowTechie Holiday Gift Guide and Gaming Gift Guide. Holiday shopping isn’t easy; let our gift guides guide you on your way.

