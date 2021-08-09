This Eufy video doorbell and wireless chime is discounted to $100, but they’re selling fast

How would you like something that lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone at your front door? This is where a video doorbell comes into play. If you’re in the market for one, Amazon has an incredible deal happening right now. For a limited time, you can score this Eufy WiFi HD video doorbell and wireless chime for just $100. This combo typically sells for $160.

The Eufy Video Doorbell connects to your home’s WiFi network and allows you to see, hear and speak with people at your door from anywhere in the world. It delivers crisp, clear HD video and two-way audio. While you’re at home, use the Eufy Home app to look for deliveries or check who’s at the door without ever having to get up.

To get the discount, enter code EUFY8822 along with clipping the $40 on-site coupon. The savings and discount will be reflected in your shopping cart. Listen, $100 is an incredible price for this combo, don’t let this deal pass you by. Click the button below for more details.

