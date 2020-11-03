It’s getting brick out there, and if you’re one of those people who flat out refuse to turn on the heat in your home or office until it gets unbearably cold, do yourself a favor and get a space heater. Right now, Amazon has this Lensoul fast-heating space heater with an adjustable thermostat down to just $48 with code Q53NEB2S and clicking on the $5 on-site coupon. It normally sells for $60.

So what does this heater have to offer? It heats up really quick for starters, which means you get warmer faster instead of waiting around like some big jerk. We’re talking like three-seconds quick. And it’s quiet too, so you won’t hear noisy fans going off all day. And a helpful safety feature that automatically turns off the heater if it gets tipped over or overheats. More details can be found here.

Getting this space heater for $48 vs. the usual $60 is a no-brainer. And with the colder months ahead of us, this is absolutely worth the price of admission. For more details, click the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.