This gnarly Cyber Monday deal scores you a Galaxy Tab for $179 (normally $279)

Cyber Monday is here, and the deals just won’t stop. Amazon is heavily discounting the 64GB version of the new Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch, down to an all-time low of $179. For that, you get slashed prices, not slashed specs. For that, you get a Full HD (1920 x 1200) screen, and we all know that Samsung makes some of the best displays on the market.

You also get up to 13 hours of battery life with the Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch, expandable storage via a microUSB port, and a metal case to protect the Exynos processor powering it all. Dolby Atmos Surround audio rounds out the specs, making this tablet a powerhouse for media watching.

I picked up the 32GB of this on Friday and I’m pretty impressed so far. The screen is colorful and bright, the metal doesn’t make it too heavy for one-handed use, and it’s got snappy performance, everything you’d want from a tablet.

