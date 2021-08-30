This HP printer can print for days without toner refill. Right now it’s discounted down to $239

If your current printer’s days are coming to an end and you’re looking for an upgrade, then feast your eyes on this HP Neverstop 1001nw printer. Right now it’s down to just $239. It typically sells for $290.

Neverstop 1001nw gives you the lowest cost per page on HP Laser with up to 7x more pages in the box than in-class laser printers. Print up to 5,000 pages out of the box before your first toner reload with this high-capacity toner tank.

And if you are concerned about scanning capabilities, you can even use that app to scan documents with your smartphone’s camera, so you don’t really miss the lack of the scanner.

Again, you get this all for $239 vs. the regular price of $289. We’re not sure how long this deal will be around for so we highly suggest jumping on this sooner than later. With folks gobbling up printers like there’s no tomorrow, we imagine these are going to sell out fast. Click the button below for more details.

