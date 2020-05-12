This insanely useful solar portable battery charger is down to just $15

Portable battery chargers can come in extremely clutch when you really need them. But what happens when your backup battery charger runs out of juice. In most cases, you’ll have to find another power source to get it juiced up.

Well, this is where a solar-powered option comes into play. And if you need one, Amazon has this insanely useful option from RAVPower down to just $15 with code G6BJT2EM. It usually sells for $28, so that’s about a 40% discount.

This isn’t just any typical portable battery. For starters, you can charge it with the power of the sun. It has a battery capacity of 10000mAh (that’s a healthy amount), it supports wireless charging capabilities for your smartphone, it’s waterproof, and it even has a handy flashlight built right into it. Not too shabby for 15 bucks.

If this all sounds like your cup of tea, it’s yours for the taking. Just remember to enter code G6BJT2EM at checkout to get the discount. The coupon code is set to expire May 17 so get yours at a discount before that date. For more information, click the button below.

