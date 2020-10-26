This is important when choosing a betting site

Gambling has always inspired people. A visit to a casino is still a highlight today. But if you want to play from the comfort of your own home, you no longer have to be content with just Uno. The internet as well as technological progress makes it possible to be online anytime and anywhere and thus also to gamble.

So you can play and have fun on the road, in a bar, or even on the couch in your own four walls with players spread all over the world. Excitement is guaranteed because in addition to the wide range of games of chance, slot machines, dice, and card games, there are also other video games from the genre of strategy, action, or jump and run. But to access the extensive entertainment offer, you first have to create a user account at an online casino.

Which one you ultimately decide on is an individual matter, but there are a few criteria to consider in order not to fall for a fake provider, check out this list of betting sites that accept PayPal.

There are many opinions on the subject of gambling, which differ widely. Due to the negative attitude in society, the black market, and the risks of gambling addiction, it has been impossible for many people to gamble online for a long time. Also because of the better regulation, which additionally pushed back the black market. Better control of the market has also reduced the risks of gambling addiction. This is due to the anonymous contact persons and support groups that can be contacted via online casinos and the control of those responsible for an online casino, who can judge from the gaming behavior of a customer how vulnerable he or she is to gambling addiction.

The market is now very well regulated and controlled. Public as well as private testing agencies test the providers of online casinos for the most important factors. If you want to create an account with a platform, you usually go in search of customer opinions. This is actually also a good way to research, as different opinions collide and discussions arise.

Of course, these conversations are not always useful. However, caution must be exercised, especially with customer recessions from online casinos. In the past, there have been a few cases of fake reviews, which were found on different sites. Interested parties thus saw numerous false reviews and opinions, made a user account on a platform, deposited money, and regretted their decision again after a short time.

Before the most important criteria for a trustworthy online casino are explained, we will briefly discuss the signs of a fake online casino. Most of the platforms that offer their services online offer a bonus at registration. Be it Amazon, which offers a prime account for one month for free, or providers of sports betting, which offer free bets or bonuses on the first deposit. So do both good and bad online casinos.

Fake online casinos but turn up a little too much. Some of them advertised with more than 500 euros bonus on the first deposit of 100 euros. The average bonus payment is 100 percent of the deposited amount, up to 100 euros – very large and well-known online casinos up to a maximum of 150 euros, but no more. Other characteristics of a fake online casino can be poor translations and references or missing information about the company.

You should definitely take a closer look at the homepage of the online casino before you create an account there and deposit money into it. The fraud often only comes to light when you have won a game and want to pay out the money. Then the money disappears from the user account but never arrives in your own account, or errors are displayed during the transfer, which should not actually happen.

But there have also been cases in which personal and account data, including credit card data, have been sold to third parties or the algorithms of the games have been rewritten in such a way that the player could not win the game at all. But the end of the song of cheating is usually the same, you lose your money.

These are the characteristics of a reputable gambling site.

To make sure this never happens, there are a few but crucial points to consider when choosing a reputable online casino. These include both large established platforms and new smaller companies, along with further information and tests. Since the above link only shows providers of online casinos in the list, which have a valid license and trusted certificates, the risk of falling for a fake is zero.

Further decision criteria are the bonus payments and rewards, the entire range of games on offer, and the chances of winning at games of chance. The link provides further information on the subject of gambling, such as tips and tricks for long-term success, as well as contacts for general questions and concerns or even for concerns about gambling addiction.

