This is one of the most future-proofed, yet least talked about industries

The Great Recession of 2020 turned numerous industries upside down as social distancing and shelter-in-place orders came into effect due to the pandemic. The industries that suffered most as a result of the direct change were those with workers in routine manual jobs, due to artificial intelligence and automation stepping in and taking over. According to the McKinsey Global Institute Report, 375 million jobs will vanish by 2030, which begs the big question: is any industry truly safe?

There are indeed plenty of lucrative recession-proof and future-proofed industries that novice entrepreneurs and those on the job hunt ought to consider, for greater long-term success. The industries that are getting the most press lately branch out of the tech sector, thanks to cybersecurity, big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation technologies.

Additional future-proofed industries, which have more to do with livelihoods include healthcare, logistics, and foodservice. However, there is one future-proofed vertical that is less talked about, which is part of a three trillion dollar industry: business loan brokerage.

The ultimate future-proofed industry

Business loan brokers help small businesses obtain financing for things such as equipment, and expansion. The brokers have insight on numerous types of financing options, and maintain relationships with large pools of lending partners, which include credit unions, and banks (both traditional and non-traditional). The brokers themselves offer a range of business financing products, including term loans, business lines of credit, invoice financing, equipment financing, and more.

With traditional financing, more than 80 percent of small businesses get declined on their business loan applications. This evidently led to devastating effects during the pandemic. In the U.S alone, over nine million small businesses are in poor financial condition due to the recession, and this is where business lending brokers come in to help small businesses stay afloat and thrive during difficult times. It is a profitable industry that is not difficult to get into, thanks to services such as Business Lending Blueprint.

Breaking into alternative financing

Business Lending Blueprint (BLB) was founded by Oz Konar, an entrepreneur who built multiple companies to seven figures and above by leveraging the power of alternative lending. Konar offers training on how he built his own Commercial Capital Brokerage business, and helps his students follow the same path to become independent business loan brokers. BLB’s comprehensive mentorship and coaching program offers the most results driven success platform in the alternative lending industry. Their clients have direct access to lending partners without a middleman. In turn, this allows brokers to make the most amount of revenue without any commission splits, revenue shares, monthly fees, and smoked mirrors.

BLB also equips students with everything they need from online marketing strategies, to their own website, to one-on-one coaching so they can start generating revenue in as little as 30 to 60 days for their own business. They get access to an entire system that has been proven to help hundreds of people reach six or even seven figures in their businesses.

An increasing number of small businesses need (and will need) funding either for growth, survival, or to simply hit the ground running. They need brokers to help them obtain the necessary finances, and BLB is in the perfect position to supply that massive demand.

“It’s vitally important to be in an industry that has massive demand for what you are offering vs trying to create demand for a product people might not really need,” says Konar. “Success in business is the byproduct of being consistent with your efforts and actions. We train business loan brokers to cover this massive need and help other businesses get funding. We help people own their own business as a business loan broker and be a part of this exciting three trillion dollar industry.”

This is the place to be

One of the greatest perks of entering the alternative financing industry as a business loan broker is the low barrier to entry. With the proper training and dedication, any broker can achieve financial success though their own respective business entity. Through BLB alone, Konar has helped thousands of ordinary people generate millions of dollars in revenue through their own businesses.

Now more than ever, especially in the post-pandemic world, money is the greatest asset. By becoming a business loan broker in the alternative lending industry, people can ensure they are making a positive impact in a future-proofed space that will never lose appeal.

