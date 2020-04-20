Deals
This Lenovo smart clock with Google Assistant is down to just $40 (normally $80)
You’d be crazy to pass this up.
If your current alarm clock is driving you insane or you’re still using your phone as your primary wake up device, add this Lenovo smart clock to the mix because right now, it’s just $40. It usually sells for $80.
From first light to the fall of night, the Lenovo Smart Clock with the Google Assistant is there to lend a helping hand all around the clock. The stylish four-inch touchscreen and speaker let you wake up more naturally, listen to music, check the weather, sleep better at night, manage smart devices and schedules, and so much more all hands-free, quickly, and easily. Just say “Hey Google” to get started.
There’s a lot more this clock has to offer, so being able to get it for $40 vs. the regular price of $80 is a steal of a lifetime. We wouldn’t think twice about jumping on this. For more details, click the button below.
