This Microsoft Xbox One gaming headset is just a measly $20 right now

If you’re looking for a gaming headset and don’t care about features like noise cancelation, do yourself a favor and take advantage of this deal right now. Microsoft’s eBay storefront is blowing out these wired Xbox One gaming headsets for just $20 a whack. This headset typically sells for $60.

Immerse yourself in rich stereo sound with the Xbox One Stereo Headset. Easily adjust audio levels without taking your hands off the controller. You can even control the balance of game sounds and chat audio to focus on what you want to hear. It’s as basic as a gaming headset gets, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.

For just $20, who’s going to complain. If you recently got your hands on a new Xbox console and don’t feel like dropping over $50 on a wireless headset, jump on this deal while you can. You’re not gambling much away here. Click the button below for more details.

