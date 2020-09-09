This mini portable water cooling fan is down to an incredible $40 right now

With summers getting hotter and longer every year, staying comfortably cool is getting to be a huge challenge. But not to worry, now you can have refreshing cool air no matter where you are, as long as you have access to ice or ice water and the Mini Portable Water Cooling Fan.

It doesn’t get any easier than to just pour a bit of ice or ice water into the water tank, and that’s all you need to do for this mini fan. Within seconds, it will start emitting a steady stream of cool air. You can adjust the direction of the flow of air both up and down, within 80 degrees.

There are also three choices of wind speeds you can choose from: high, medium, and low. Whichever you choose, noise will not be a problem. The decibel level of this fan is not much louder than the sound of distant bird calls.

The Mini Portable Water Cooling fan is tiny enough to take anywhere, at less than 4 inch deep and about 5 inches high and wide. Yet the water tank has the capacity to hold 150ml (about 5 ounces) of water. The fan also has a rechargeable battery, so there is no need to worry about finding power outlets. A full charge will give you up to ten hours of working time, and cover a space of up to 75 square feet.

You will never have to suffer the discomfort of being too hot ever again with this tiny cooling fan. So small and lightweight, you can bring it to the office, on a picnic or just use it to cool off the kitchen while you’re cooking. Get one – or more – today for $40, a 42% discount off the $69 regular retail price.

