This neat little rechargeable color-changing bedside lamp is down to just $13 right now

If you’re looking to add a little more color to your home, we highly suggest scooping up one of these cool-looking rechargeable color-changing bedside lamps. Right now it’s down to just $13 with code DLS747PF. It usually sells for $20.

Here’s a quick rundown:

Fill the room with a dynamic display of deep, bright colors – red, pink, violet, blue, green, yellow, orange. Or choose the simple yet elegant white or yellow light modes, which are fully adjustable from soft glow to bright illumination. Select from four main light modes: cool white, soft yellow, manual RGB color-cycling, and automatic RGB color-cycling. Get the right light and effect for entertaining guests, having a romantic dinner, relaxing, reading, studying, or working.

These look like they offer a ton of value, and at just $13, that’s a really great deal. We’re guessing these are going to sell out quickly so we highly suggest jumping on this before supplies run out. Click the button below for more details.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.