This NUBWO gaming headset is down to an unbelievable $25 right now

If you’re in need of a new gaming headset for your PS4, Xbox One, or PC but don’t want to spend a ton of dough getting a new one, Amazon has this NUBWO headset down to just $25 right now. It typically sells for $60.

So what does this gaming headset have to offer at $25? Well, surprisingly, a lot for that price point. You get a noise-canceling mic, dual 50mm speaker drivers, soft leatherette ear cups, and it’s compatible with the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and more. Again, you get this all for $25. Sure, you could spend well over $100 on another headset with more features, but do you really need all those bells and whistles?

$25 seems like a steal for this, and you’d be hard-pressed to find this any cheaper. If you end up buying and not liking it, you’re only out $25. That’s not too bad. But judging from the nearly perfect Amazon review rating, it seems you’ll be in the clear. For more details, click the button below.

