Despite all of their redeeming qualities, PDFs are also notoriously difficult to edit and manage. What should be a fairly straightforward process can cause headaches without the correct tools.

Working with PDFs is straightforward with PDF Pro 2. Not only can you edit text, images, and links with ease, you can also convert documents, customize text and colors, compare PDFs, encrypt documents, and so much more. You’ll get access to one unified editing mode instead of commands like “view,” “comment,” and “edit.” You’ll also get an auto-repair feature so you can fix problems before you even see them.

A nice feature of Ashampoo’s software is the ability to create and edit your own PDF forms in just a few clicks, which makes PDF Pro 2 a useful tool for remote work. The software normally costs $69, but you can get Ashampoo’s PDF Pro 2 software for just $29.99 for a limited time.

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.