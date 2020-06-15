This portable 4-in-1 personal air conditioner is down to just $70 right now

As the temperatures rise, our comfort levels indoors start to decline. If you live in an area where air conditioning is either limited or not enough to keep you cool, the Nordic Hygge AirChill: Personal Evaporative Cooler is bound to be your new favorite gadget — best yet, you can purchase it today with 30% off.

An ultimate solution for hot and dry weather, this personal evaporative cooler will keep any space enjoyable for years to come. The innovative product boasts an innovative 4-in-1 functionality that will impress. Cool, humidify, or purify the air with a simple click. Plus, with a built-in LED light feature with seven different color options, you will be able to create customizable lighting. With a quiet composition, the device can be placed in any room — for up to 4-hours per charge — all without compromising noise levels during your usual daily routines at home or in your office.

Nordic Hygge AirChill Personal Air Cooler from Nordic Hygge on Vimeo.

With a compact construction that is inspired by a minimalistic Scandinavian design, this small (yet mighty) device can easily fit in spaces of all shapes and sizes. A 9-blade fan produces high-speed functionality, while a wide 60-degree angle power blower with five different speeds allows you to adjust the device to your liking. Other features include a leak-proof removable filter for different cooling options, a portable USB charging cable, and an LED touch screen for convenient control. The portable cooler is also easy to clean, allowing for hassle-free maintenance when the time comes.

Usually priced at $100, Nordic Hygge AirChill: Personal Evaporative Cooler can help keep you composed during warm days for only $69.99. Stay comfortable all year long with this high-quality 4-in-1 portable cooling solution.

