This portable battery pack that usually costs $46 is down to just $18 right now

Let’s face it, battery technology sucks. That’s where battery packs come into the picture. And if you don’t have one yet or just need to upgrade your current one, Amazon is blowing out this 26000mAh battery pack from EasyAcc for just $18 with code P734F7Z5. It normally sells for $46.

These things can come in insanely clutch when you really need it. And it charges basically everything you throw its way. And it has a killer capacity too. It can charges an iPhone 8 almost five times, an iPhone X or Samsung Galaxy S9 three times, or an iPad Air 2 once. That’s not bad for less than $25.

If this sounds all good to you, snag it today for just $18. Don’t forget, to get the discount, you’ll need to enter code PNJX99KG at checkout to see the savings. The coupon code is set to expire July 29. Don’t miss out.

