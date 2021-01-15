Keep warm when the cold weather hits with the Värme Portable Air Heater with Detachable Hand Warmer—an affordable and convenient heating solution that can go anywhere.

The Nordic Hygge Värme portable heater works quietly and efficiently, producing heat in less than 56dB for you to enjoy your indoor activities quietly. With three seconds of activation time, you can adjust the warmth whatever your mood may be: when you work, relax, sleep or study.

Not only will you have a portable heater you can take from room to room, but there is also a detachable hand warmer included, allowing you to take it with you for up to an hour of heated comfort in one sitting.

Video: Nordic Hygge

With powerful phase-changing wax-captured heat, the hand warmer needs to be attached to the portable heater’s central vent for a few minutes until it warms up. Once it’s ready, you’ll have plenty of heat to last through your grocery store run, outdoor walk, or while watching your favorite show on the couch.

With a compact design and minimalist look, the Scandinavian design will go well with any home decor and add style wherever you put it. And, with safety as a top priority, you needn’t worry about it overheating or harming your surroundings if it falls.

Typically priced at $99, the Värme Portable Air Heater with Detachable Hand Warmer can be yours today for only $84.99. Get one for yourself or give the gift of warmth to your friends and family living in colder temperatures.

