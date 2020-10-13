This Prime Day deal scores you Apple’s latest AirPods Pro for just $199

This is not a drill. Amazon Prime Day brings Apple’s latest AirPods Pro down to one of its lowest prices of the year.

The new AirPods Pro costs $249 on Apple’s website. For a limited time, Amazon has them down to just $199. They normally sell for $249 so you’re seeing about $50 in savings. Hey, that’s better than nothing.

Apple’s AirPods Pro offers active noise cancellation for immersive sound. Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you. A more customizable fit for all-day comfort. Sweat- and water-resistant. All in a super light, in-ear headphone that’s easy to set up with all your Apple devices.

AirPods Pro is the only in-ear headphones with Active Noise Cancellation that continuously adapts to the geometry of your ear and the fit of the ear tips — blocking out the world so you can focus on what you’re listening to. An outward-facing microphone detects external sound. Click here to learn more. Either way, $199 for a brand new pair of AirPods Pro’s is a sweet deal and definitely worth considering.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.