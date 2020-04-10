This RAVPower magnetic smartphone car mount is down to just $8 right now

If you’re tired of fumbling for your smartphone while driving on the road, the best thing you can do for yourself is picking up a smartphone car mount. If you’re looking to make the jump to one, RAVPower is extending a special sale to KnowTechie readers that gets you this magnetic car mount for just $8 with code RP028799. It usually sells for $11.

Unlike most car mounts that require you to use your car’s air vents or outdated CD players, this sucker lets you mount it anywhere in your car. And it’s built to adapt to all kinds of road conditions such as sudden braking, speed bumps, and more. Not to mention, the magnetic mount is a nice touch too.

If this sounds like your cup of tea, the deal is for the taking. We’re not sure how long this coupon code will be around for, so we suggest jumping on this sooner than later as supplies may run out. Either way, it’s your for the taking. Click the button below for more details.

