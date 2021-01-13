This Roborock S6 robot vacuum just got a massive discount – now only $419 (usually $650)

There’s a ton of robot vacuums out there. Honestly, there’s way too much. And a lot of them aren’t very good, which is why you see a lot of them under $200. If you know the old saying, “you get what you pay for” then you’ll understand why a lot of these are so cheap.

If you’re looking to make the jump to a household name in the world of robot vacuums, then consider the folks over at Roborock. Right now, they are currently selling its top-rated Roborock S6 robot vacuum for just $429. It typically sells for $650.

So what makes this robot vacuum so special? Well, for starters, it’s really strong. It has the suction power to lift AA batteries. That’s really good. And not to mention, it doubles as a mop too. Snap on its mop to bring your floors to a truly shiny gleam. With S6 in your home, no dust is safe.

Image: Roborock

On top of that, the vacuum utilizes a high-precision laser navigation system, which maps each room of your home in real-time. You can even name the rooms too, so if you ever need the vacuum to clean a specific room, just tell it where to go, and the vacuum jumps to your commands. And its battery is huge, allowing the vacuum to run for up to 3-hours on a single charge. This is just the tip of the iceberg; for more details, click here.

While $419 might seem like a lot, look at it this way: A robot vacuum with all of these features will easily run you over $900 from a different manufacturer. The fact that you can get it for just $419 is a steal, especially when comparing it to the original list price. Don’t sleep on this. For more details, click the button below.

