This robot vacuum is down to just $139 for KnowTechie readers

Our very own Curtis Silver had the privilege of reviewing this robotic vacuum from Dser yesterday, and from his time with it, he really liked it, giving the vac a review score of 7 out of 10. That’s not bad, especially coming from Curtis (he’s not easy to please).

Thanks to his review, the good folks over at Dser are offering KnowTechie readers an exclusive discount that brings the robo-vac down to just $139 with code R9M6A8FW. It normally sells for $220.

Here’s a quick excerpt from Curtis’ review:

Whatever the immediate future holds in that regard, I will be walking into it without dirty feet caused by walking around in my own filth. The Dser RoboGeek 21t has assured me of that, as it bounces off obstacles and cleans under the tiny couch for the nth time. Eventually, it will clean every corner of this floor to then start again.

Yea, he likes it, and we are sure you will too. For $139, you really can’t go wrong when comparing other robot vacuum prices. This is by far one of the cheapest options on the market. If you’re planning on scooping this up, just be sure to enter the promo code at checkout to get the discount. The code expires on March 27, so be sure to get it before then. Click the button below for more info.

