This smartwatch and Bluetooth earpod combo is down to just $70

People often make quips about gaining the so-called “quarantine-15” because our extended time at home had derailed our typical fitness routines, but it’s actually a serious matter. Gaining all those pounds is easy, but shedding them off isn’t. If you’re set on getting your workout routine back on track, it will help if you had a device that can help you track your progress.

Electronic Avenue’s Smart Fit Watch has a host of features to help in keeping tabs on your fitness goals. It has a step pedometer, distance tracker, sleep monitor, and calorie counter. It can also monitor your heart rate, blood pressure, and blood oxygen, filling you in on your current body condition anytime you want.

Whatever your choice of workout is, it can track all your sports activity simply by selecting the type of exercise you are doing, and a preset tracking will automatically start. With built-in Bluetooth technology, it pairs with your phone and displays call, message, and social media notifications, as well as function as an alarm clock.

As if those features aren’t impressive enough, this watch also comes with a pair of earphones so you can stream your favorite playlists as you sweat it out. This smartwatch and earphone duo typically retails for $159, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for $70.

