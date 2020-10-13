This stone wireless charger from Eggtronic is currently 30% off, coming in at only $42

Amazon Prime Day is the best time of year to stock up on those things you didn’t even know you wanted, like these stylish stone wireless charging pads from Eggtronic. Currently, they are 30-percent off, bringing the price from $59.99 to $42!

Yes, that is actual, mined, solid rock that’s been turned into a 10W wireless charger, by the crazy stoneworkers at Eggtronic. I mean, isn’t natural better than those nasty plasticky wireless chargers? I’ve got one on my desk, and one of their Invisa-Q chargers built into my desktop, banishing plastic from my desk forever.

You’ve even got a choice of black or white marble, travertine, sandstone, or my favorite, lava rock. Now that’s a hot deal.

The obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

