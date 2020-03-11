This ultimate 2020 learn to code course bundle is under $40 right now

Learning to code has never been easier. Seriously. So, it’s time to roll up your sleeves and get to work on learning to code and fine-tuning your web development skills. I mean, why not, everyone’s doing it!

Work your way towards becoming a high-earning web developer with 50+ hours of instruction from top-tier instructors with the 2020 Learn to Code Full Stack Developer Certification Bundle. This bundle covers everything from SQL to Python to HTML, CSS and other essential tools to code and build websites, apps and more for a robust career in coding.

Start with a Microsoft SQL Server and T-SQL course for beginners to jumpstart your training. Dive into C#6 and C#7 to build real-world .NET console apps. Master object-oriented programming, MySQL, and Python. Use HTML and the Bootstrap CSS framework to build flawless websites.

Prepare to become a backend coder by learning PHP for web development. Practice Angular by creating a web application with this popular web dev framework. With courses taught by Rob Percival and John Elder, you’ll be in good hands to solidify your knowledge of coding and web development.

Priced at a total of $1,650 when sold separately, the 2020 Learn to Code Full Stack Developer Certification Bundle is on sale for just $38.99. Take the next steps in your programming and web design education with this comprehensive, well-rounded bundle.

