Three ways to find the latest gadgets in 2020

New tech comes out so frequently, and in such numbers, it can seem impossible to keep up with it all. The web offers plenty of resources on the subject, but there are even more reviews and news sites than there are new gadgets.

Sorting through this surplus of information is a daunting task. You’ll find that many websites and internet personalities are unreliable or unhelpful. To stay informed on the newest tech trends, you first have to know where to look.

Keep up with tech sites

You can’t expect to try out and review every new gadget yourself, and luckily, you don’t have to. Plenty of websites dedicate themselves to providing timely and informative technology news. These will let you know what’s coming out, how you can get it and whether or not it’s worth it to do so.

Unfortunately, there is a lot of false or useless information out there. But if you follow some of the many credible, established sites, you can get the info you need without any trouble.

TechCrunch

On top of its editorial team, TechCrunch hosts tens of thousands of contributors. Focusing on the business side of technology news, TechCrunch offers updates on market performance, emerging startups, acquisitions and more. The publication also puts out nine different newsletters and hosts regular events to attend.

Engadget

Engadget has been delivering news and reviews since 2004. Apart from its 16 years of experience, the site stands alone from many others in its cross-lingual accessibility. On top of the English version of their website, Engadget also offers translations in three other languages.

Ars Technica

Debuting in 1998, Ars Technica has been around longer than any other publication on this list. The website produces the usual news pieces and op-eds, but also longer, in-depth explanatory articles. Ars Technica hosts several forums as well, where you can discuss news and opinions with other users.

CNET

The heart of CNET is its vast selection of reviews. You can find reviews here for everything, from phones to software to cars. Interestingly, CNET also offers a download section, where a library of free software is available for download.

Gizmodo

If you’re interested in blogs, Gizmodo is the place to go. As a member of the Gawker Media network, the highlight of the site is in its many, often humorous, blog posts, but it also offers reviews and news updates.

TechRadar

As the UK’s largest technology news site, TechRadar hosts an abundance of thorough reviews and buying guides. The site allows users to sort through news by what’s trending and highlights deals you don’t want to miss out on.

KnowTechie

With useful and entertaining content, KnowTechie aims to provide both news-breaking topics and helpful how-to articles for everyone. Whether you’re a techie or a technology novice, you’ll find helpful content published daily. Follow KnowTechie for news updates and gadget insights. Check out the store where we post cool apps, informative courses, and great products that are typically on sale.

Follow technology influencers

News and review websites are not the only sources of tech info. To ensure you get expert advice, follow the experts.

Technologists and prominent figures such as TED technology speakers are not only experts in their field but have experience communicating their ideas with their audience. Even tech influencers on Instagram can help you find the latest tech—just be wary of promoted content vs. actually useful gadgets.

Industry professionals and influencers learn about trends and new releases early. By following them, you can be among the first to get in on this info too.

Follow crowdfunding campaigns

Whenever I’m on the lookout for new tech, I look into crowdfunding sites for info newcomers to the game. You can visit websites like Gadget Flow to discover new products and services before they even come to the market.

You can also check out Kickstarter or Indiegogo for all the best startups gaining popularity and funding in the tech space. (Hint: Keep tabs on the gadgets that are close to their campaign goals!) Looking at crowdfunding campaigns will let you in on exciting products you might have missed otherwise.

