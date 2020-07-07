Deals
Throw this tire inflator in the trunk of your car for just $26
If one of your car’s tires has a slow leak, you should really consider getting one of these.
If you’re someone who hates making the weekly trip to the gas station to fill up your tire’s slow leak, you absolutely need a portable tire inflator in your life. And if you’re looking to score one on the cheap, you can get this Tacklife portable tire inflator for just $26 with code P2SDKZVT. It usually sells for $40.
So, what does this puppy have to offer? Well, for starters, it saves you all those trips to the gas station. But at the end of the day, it has one job – to inflate your tires or whatever you throw its way. This isn’t one of those slow tire inflators either. This puppy can you get you up and running in minutes, anytime – anywhere. It even has an emergency LED light to help you on the side of the road, and it features an auto shut off when the job is done—pretty standard stuff.
For $26, you really can’t beat it. Just think about all the time you’ll save by not going to the gas station to get this done. That alone is worth the price of admission. Again, to get the discount, be sure to enter code P2SDKZVT at checkout. For more details, click on the button below.
