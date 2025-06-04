Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

TikTok is expanding a feature called Manage Topics, which gives users more control over the kinds of videos they see on their For You feed.

After testing the tool in the US last year, TikTok is now making it available worldwide, according to a company spokesperson.

With Manage Topics, you can adjust how often videos from TikTok’s top 10 content categories, like sports, travel, humor, creative arts, and dance, show up in your personalized feed.

You won’t be able to block a topic completely, but you can tell TikTok whether you want to see more or less of a particular category.

TikTok says that changes may take some time to appear, and this setting only affects the For You page, not other areas of the app like search or friends’ pages.

To use it, go to Settings > Content preferences > Manage topics, or access it directly from a video by tapping the Share button, selecting Why this video, then choosing Adjust your For You > Manage Topics.

Once there, you’ll see sliders under each topic, which let you decide how often videos from that category appear. Just slide and hit Save.

Alongside this update, TikTok is also enhancing its keyword filters. These filters allow you to block specific words or topics so they won’t appear in your feed.

Now, TikTok is using AI to make this smarter. Instead of just blocking the exact word you entered, it will also filter out related terms found in captions, hashtags, and video descriptions.

TikTok will show you which related keywords are being blocked and, in the future, you’ll be able to add or remove individual words from that list.

TikTok also plans to let users block over 200 keywords, doubling the previous limit of 100.

These updates give users more ways to customize and clean up what they see on TikTok, helping to create a more personalized and comfortable browsing experience.

