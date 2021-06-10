Tips and tricks to record better audio

Some people think that you only need a good microphone to record good audio. However, the microphone defines only 10% of the audio quality. You have to mention many things while recording. And we want to tell you about them right now.

The very first thing you have to do before recording is about identifying the factors that can harm the audio quality. Thus, you can easily set the measures that are necessary for improving recording quality. It will help you then transcribe audio to text, make some changes and upload the audio to different streaming services.

Here are some common problems and ways to prevent them.

Mind the Environment

It is easy to record audio in a closed and silent room. Firstly, nothing will interrupt you. Secondly, there won’t be any noise. Thus, you can easily record any audio even with a cheap microphone and be successful.

Yet what to do if you record in a non-isolated space, for example, a big hall? You have to mind all the sudden noises and prevent them before recording. Thus, try to silence everything that you can in the room.

Turn off the Devices

Firstly, you have to turn off or put away your mobile phone. Its waves usually harm the audio frequency, so you will have many sounds that are hard to polish on post-production. Moreover, the phone call can interrupt the whole recording so you even need to start it from scratch.

Secondly, try to switch off other devices in the room or studio. Similar to phones, they can harm the audio frequency and its quality. Microphones get all the audio signals better than the human’s ear. And these signals won’t let you record correctly.

Configure the Hardware

If you have a microphone from wired headphones, you have almost nothing to configure. Usually, such mics are good enough to record most of the sounds. You only need to set some parameters so your voice won’t be too silent or loud.

Nonetheless, it is a rare situation. Mostly, you have to configure all the settings. Set the one parameter and check it. Then set the second one and check the recording again. Sound check is a very important part of audio recording. And it is the only way to assure that everything is configured correctly.

Use Pop Filter

The sounds on letters P and B occur very unnaturally on the recording. They can spoil the audio quality and even change the volume a bit. Therefore, you have to prevent it before recording. And the way out is about using pop filters.

Firstly, you have to use them on the microphone, especially if you are recording in a hall or on the street. The pop filter will help to suppress not only B and P sounds, but also some environmental sounds, so your recording will be clearer.

Secondly, if you are recording in the room or in a studio, you have to use pop filters on a wall. This will help you to prevent plosives from the street and someone’s dialogues in other rooms. Pop filters are vital for recording songs, podcasts and news.

Get Closer to The Microphone

If you want to record everything clearly, it is better to be as close to the microphone as possible. Thus, you will prevent many plosives and silent sounds. Moreover, it will be useful on the post production stage since you will have to edit less.

However, think of the recording type. For example, if you need to record meditations, you can set the microphone far from the mouth. In other words, you can create a certain atmosphere just by setting the distance between the microphone and your mouth.

Get Rid of Echo

Echo can be good only if you planned it. Actually, it is useful only for some songs and audio tracks. Yet if you are recording a podcast or interview, you need to get rid of echo. Firstly, eliminate all the surfaces that can reflect the sounds.

If you can’t get good filters, use improvised means. For example, books can help to reduce echo level. Curtains and carpets on the walls are also helpful to reduce echo. Moreover, they can prevent some sounds from other rooms.

It is vital to prevent echo before recording, because it is almost impossible to polish it on post production. That is why, try to do as much as possible to make recording clear.

Conclusion

It is very difficult to record good audio since there are many factors affecting the quality. That is why you have to prepare for recording accurately. Choose the hardware, mind the environment, eliminate the noises.

Once you have done all of the mentioned above, make a test recording and check it. Use different emotions and volume during test recording. Try to move your head and arms, so you can check the plosives. In other words, try to act in a way like you will do it during the real recording. In this way, you can prevent most unwanted sounds.

