Today only, Amazon is knocking off $30 on all Fire HD 8 tablets
Today only.
If you’re tired of kid constantly borrowing your primary tablet or just need something that isn’t going to break the bank, all Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets are $30 off, today only.
One of the best things about this tablet being just $60 is knowing if something happens to it – you’re out 60 bucks. We can’t tell you the many horror stories we’ve heard about people buying expensive tablets only to have their toddler break it within a week of use.
As for the tablet itself, it’s packed with some impressive features out of the box. You get an 8″ HD display, 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, up to 10 hours of battery life, 2 MP front-facing camera + 2 MP rear-facing HD camera, and more. You can learn more about the additional features here.
$30 off is a steal for this. Seriously, if your kid happens to break this one, you’re only out $60 bucks. Heck, at that price, you can buy two.
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.