Top 10 apps you should try as a sport fan

Sports has been a good source of entertainment for millions of people across the globe. Football, cycling, basketball, and table tennis, among others, enjoy huge followership all across the world. However, sports lovers sometimes find it challenging to keep track of some matches because they are played far away.

This happens despite the fact that media outlets such as newspapers, televisions, and radios always try as much as possible to inform fans about the daily events in the sporting world. Obviously, fans can’t stay glued to their TVs or radios all the time. Therefore, it is important to get alternatives. This is where websites and apps come handy.

This article will provide you a list of ten top sports applications that you should try. You will find these apps friendly and easy to navigate, and you can always get updates on sporting events from anywhere in the world, all at your fingertip. Going one step further, if it’s sports betting that you have a particular interest in, we suggest you check out this list of the best betting apps, put together by experts at OLBG.com.

Livescore

Since its inception in 1998, Livescore has proven to be a sporting app that can be reckoned with. Livescore offers the fastest possible service in terms of score updates from different sporting activities such as hockey, football, tennis, and basketball.

You can choose your preferred sport from the “Explore” option also star a match to receive notifications when such match commences. This app lets you choose any sport you want, and you can as well switch between various sports.

365Scores

365Scores provides you with an online game tracker that is useful for tracking game fixtures. The sports app also enables the users to keep track of their teams as well as players. You get to know about the statistics of matches played and the standings of your favorite teams.

It also notifies you of any game update and provides player ratings. You get to know all about the scores. This app covers over 10000 teams spread across 1000 leagues. So, you are free to make a choice depending on the sport you love.

MSN Sports

This sporting app was a product of Microsoft Corporation. The MSN Sports app covers more than 150 leagues across different categories of sports. It provides you with the latest scores, updates, and news within the shortest period of time.

Aside from this, it also gives you some highlights of the game. You can easily get to know more about your favorite player through their social posts, photos, and stories, which are all provided by the app.

BBC Sport

BBC Sport is another app that provides you with the latest news coverage, even for the most unpopular sports such as archery and rowing. There is provision for you on the app where you can personalize updates. You can as well stream live games.

This mobile-friendly app also enables you to share the latest things in the world of sport with your friends and followers. The BBC Sport app provides you with the latest sports interviews and related analysis.

CBS Sports

Like the BBC Sport app, the CBS Sports app also gives you live streaming of sporting events. Aside from this, if you are into sports betting, you can get daily guidance on betting. You can easily log in to this app using your Facebook or Google. The app provides a good interface that allows you to easily add your team and get updates on their games.

TheScore

TheScore is another sporting app which gives you detailed statistics about major sports in the world. You get your own unique news feed and an option to chat with other fans and friends. You can set up an event using this app. This will keep you updated about upcoming games and fixtures. More importantly, TheScore gives you an up-to-date live score of games being played.

Yahoo Sports

Yahoo Sports is an app that offers free sports updates. Some games, such as the NHL and MLB games, can be watched without any subscription. Yahoo Sports cover all major football leagues like the Italian Serie A, German Bundesliga, French Ligue 1, and the English Premier Leagues. You can also be sure of a friendly mobile interface.

Bleacher Report

Bleacher Reports give you the latest game statistics and scores. By using this app, you will be able to keep a tab on your favorite team. It gives you the latest breaking news in the world of sport, and you can bookmark such news. It also informs you about the general game reviews. By using this app, you are able to know more about the players, their movements, and whether they are injured or not.

ESPN

The ESPN (Entertainment and Sports Programming Networks) is an American media corporation. The ESPN app provides sports lovers with quick live scores in major sports like golf, baseball, basketball, and football. You can also stream live games using this app. When you select your region on this app, you will receive all local sporting updates.

FlashScore

The FlashScore app gives update on over 6000 sporting events spread across 30 sports. Fixtures and teams can be followed using this app. The app gives you the live sporting commentary by text. Matches are also previewed and recapped. You get to know more about your team standings, scores, and every other statistic as far as sport is concerned.

Final words

As you can see, following your favorite team has now become easy more than ever before. All you need to do is to utilize some of the apps listed in this article. If you are using an Android device, you can download the apps from Play Store, and if you are using an iPhone, you can download them from App Store. We advise you to select the apps that best fit your sporting needs.

