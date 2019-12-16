Top 10 automated software testing tools

When it comes to automated software testing, the right tools can mean the difference between success and failure. The right combination of tools will allow you to test applications on as many platforms and environments as possible to ensure quality and performance.

Here are the top 10 tools used by automation testing services.

WebDriver is one of the most important components in the Selenium suite of testing tools for cross-browser testing. WebDriver is the framework that allows for cross-browser tests. It is used for automating web-based apps to ensure they work properly.

The tool allows you to choose whichever programming language you desire to create test scripts. WebDriver is one of the most popular open-source tools for testing web-based applications and cross-browser compatibility.

Appium is an open-source tool used in the testing of native applications, mobile-web applications and hybrid applications on iOS, Windows and Android. The tool allows you to automate mobile apps from any test framework and any language. Setup is quick and easy.

SauceLabs is a cloud-based automated testing platform for mobile and web applications. The company maintains a collection of browser versions and platforms, eliminating the need to manage them yourself.

Their collection includes the most popular browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari for OS X) as well as mobile browsers.

A testing framework for Java that was inspired by NUnit and JUnit. The tool offers a larger range of test categories, including functional, unit, integration, end-to-end, etc. The framework introduces new functionalities that improve ease of use and make the tool more powerful, such as:

Flexible test configuration

Annotations

Support for data-driven testing

Supported by tools and plug-ins

Jenkins is the most popular Continuous Integration (CI) tool used by software teams. The open-source platform is built in Java with thousands of native integrations and tools.

Jenkins helps developers build, launch and automate projects to improve efficiency and product quality. It is installed on a server, which will handle the central build. Whenever developers make adjustments to the source code, Jenkins will pick up on the changes, trigger a build and run tests if required. The build output is then available on the dashboard.

An important tool used in software testing. UI Automator is a user interface testing framework used for cross-app testing for system and installed apps. It provides a collection of APIs that can be used to build UI tests. These tests allow you to perform operations, such as opening the Settings menu or launching the app on a test device.

The testing framework includes:

A viewer that allows you to insect layout hierarchy.

APIs that allow for cross-app UI testing.

An API that retrieves state information and can perform operations on the target device.

Tomcat

Tomcat is an open-source tool that provides a “pure Java” environment in which you can run Java code. It allows users to deploy their JSPs and Java Servlets. Developers can build their Web ARchive (WAR) in their Java projects, and simply drop it in Tomcat’s deploy directory.

Tomcat has been used in the development of many major applications, sites and systems, including WalMart.com, AppFuse, E*Trade, CardinalHealth, Agendize, Tixeo and more.

The most popular test framework for Microsoft .NET, NUnit is open source and a part of the xUnit family.

NUnit supports several platforms, including Xmarain Mobile, .NET Core, Silverlight and Compact Framework. The framework allows for tests to be run in parallel, and there is strong support for data-driven tests. NUnit allows tests to be run from Visual Studio through a Test Adapter, from a console runner, or from a third-party runner.

PHPUnit is a testing framework for PHP, and its development is hosted on GitHub. The tool is designed to help developers quickly find mistakes in their code and ensure that code regression hasn’t occurred in other parts of the code base.

PHPUnit uses assertations to verify behavior and ensure that the unit being tested behaves as anticipated. It isolates each part of a program to verify that each individual part is working as intended. Each unit test has a strict “contract” that the code must satisfy in order to pass. This approach allows developers to find problems early on in the development cycle.

Watir is an open-source tool used for automating web browsers. The name (Watir) stands for Web Application Testing in Ruby. It drives Firefox, Internet Explorer, Opera, Chrome and Safari.

Watir is designed to interact with browsers the same way people do by filling out forms, clicking links and validating text.

These are the top 10 automated software testing tools used by quality assurance (QA) professionals and developers across the world, but this list is not exhaustive. No one tool can get the job done. You will need to use a combination of these tools to ensure thorough testing and QA.

