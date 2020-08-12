Top 10 health gadgets according to consumer reviews

Advances in digital healthcare have forever changed the way we take care of our physical and mental wellbeing. These health gadgets, reviewed by consumers, confirms.

1. Wearable blood pressure monitor by OMRON

Yes, it’s a watch, again! But what makes this watch so different is that it is a little bit different from most. Designed by Japanese company OMRON, this smartwatch aims to take accurate blood pressure readings and sends the data to the HeartAdvisor app on your phone. It’s not just about accuracy though, reviewers like it does not require having to place wires or cuffs around their forearms, which translates to comfort and ease.

The flexible armband is made out of synthetic material, expands, inflates, and deflates, allowing you to take manual readings or schedule them according to your preference – even during sleep. It is FDA-cleared and takes around 30 to 40 seconds to produce a reading. The HeartGuide watch also counts your steps, tracks your sleep, and highlights incoming alerts from your phone. Weighing just 4.1 ounces, this gadget is extremely comfortable to wear and features an LCD display and Lithium-ion battery and is compatible with Android or iOS smartphones.

True to form, the company announced that they are planning to launch a new mobile app Omron Connect 2.0 that will provide users with expanded health insights.

2.Affordable hearing aids by NANO

According to the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), approximately 48 million Americans experience some degree of hearing loss.The good news is that in many cases, hearing aids can assist in restoring hearing levels. Unfortunately, most people mistakenly believe that hearing aids are expensive, and hence, try to live with the crippling effects of this condition.

Fortunately, companies like NANO provide affordable hearing aids that don’t compromise on quality and technology that some of the most expensive brands offer. NANO hearing aid reviews are largely positive as this best-seller takes the US by storm.

Their award-winning new Nano X2R is one of the most popular devices the company has sold to date with consumers rating it comfortable and discreet, with superb sound quality comparable to the more pricey hearing aids that they have previously worn.

Reviewers like that the tiny device has two directional microphones per device, allowing them to hear sound equally from all directions – a feature rarely found, even in the more expensive hearing aids. Thousands of users say that the background noise technology is the best that they have tried and like that the Nano X2R is rechargeable for more than 12 hours.

Tech innovation touched the digital hearing aid market like never before with many people expecting their hearing aids to offer Bluetooth connectivity. Since its release, the Nano Sigma has been getting excellent reviews with users commending the pristine sound quality, ease-of-use, and noise reduction technology.

The Nano SX2000 is one of the most user-friendly behind-the-ear hearing aids in the market that can help with various levels of hearing loss and is suitable for all environments, for example, one-on-one conversations, watching TV, at restaurants and when outdoors. But what consumers like most are the autonomy these tiny devices gave them: The ability to control their hearing aids with the Nano Sigma Wireless App from any phone, allowing them to take a hearing test directly on the app, and then adjust their hearing aids with one click.

The Nano hearing aid range also includes the Nano CIC (Completely In Canal) and the Nano CIC Recharge. Customers cite being pleased with the sound of the Nano CICs quality and its various volume settings.

Judging by the online reviews, the Nano X2R seems to be the favorite choice among consumers looking to buy affordable, yet reliable hearing aids. To avoid hearing aid scams, it is best to read online reviews before committing to a purchase.

3. Smart bottle feeding

Many new parents can relate to the stress of not knowing whether their babies have fed sufficiently. Designed to take the guesswork out of bottle feeding, the BlueSmart Mia2 is a Bluetooth-enabled dishwasher-friendly silicone sleeve that slips onto the bottom of different-sized baby bottles, while the accompanying app tracks and analyzes your baby’s consumption patterns.

It also prompts parents or caregivers when the milk in the bottle needs to be discarded. Reviewers like that the Mia2 detect the angle you’re holding the bottle when feeding your baby, and tells you if it’s correct or if you need to readjust it. Although the original version had a voice control (this one doesn’t), the app is compatible with Alexa and can track diaper changes, weight checks, and your baby’s milestones.

The biggest plus for reviewers is that the app also allows caregivers to add information so you can check in to see how your baby is doing throughout the day. This device has a battery life of about a week and also includes a charging plate and USB cable.

4. Your heart in your pocket

When it comes to heart health, you can never be too cautious. MOCAheart is the world’s smallest heart health tracker that aims to provide you with a snapshot of your heart health. Designed by MOCACARE, this tiny device easily fits in your pocket, making it practical and convenient when traveling or on the go.

Gently hold down your thumb on the device and within 25 seconds you’ll have accurate metrics on your heart rate, blood oxygen, and blood flow. Pairing and syncing with the app allows you to share your results with your doctor and loved ones.

5. Tap into your emotions

We all experience stress at some time. Although short-term stress can be beneficial, when stress is on-going, it can be debilitating and result in many problems like the lack of energy and productivity. Fortunately, wearable tech can help. Designed to monitor your brain waves, the sleek Emotiv Insight 5 channel wireless headwear records your brainwaves and translates them into meaningful data you can understand.

For example, it gives you a better idea of which times of the day you are most productive, your stress levels, and even how well you react to new situations. A great tool to help you pick the best time of day for exercising, working, or relaxing. Readings are sent to your smartphone app. The device is compatible with Android and IOS devices.

6. Effective pain relief

Experiencing chronic pain can be mentally and physically exhausting, with some people taking copious amounts of painkillers and resorting to home remedies to help ease the symptoms. Fortunately, an Australian company PainPod, developed a non-invasive solution that aims to bring relief to your discomfort.

The PainPod3 is a wearable gadget that aims to be the drug-free alternative to painkillers. Based on positive reviews from users suffering from arthritis, back pain, or sports injury it seems to bring some relief. So, how does it work? PainPod3 delivers small electrical nerve stimulation pulses through the skin to the nerve endings in the affected area and blocks the pain signals from traveling to the brain.

Simply place the pods on the area that’s in pain and let the device do the work for you. PainPod3 comes with a variety of different sized adhesive pads and you can raise or lower the pulse intensity whenever you want, while the portable PainPod M comes with a pair of premium pads and is ideal for treating your shoulders, lower back, stomach, arms, legs or feet. This tiny device fits perfectly into the palm of your hand making it perfect for when traveling.

A word of caution: do not use Painpod3 or PainPod M if you have a pacemaker or any kind of electronic implanted device, have or had cancer, when pregnant, or if you suffer from epilepsy. In fact, it’s always best to consult with your doctor before using electrotherapy of any kind.

7. Treat allergies without drug intervention

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI), more than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies each year. While most people turn to over-the-counter medication like painkillers, saline sprays, and decongestants to tackle the debilitating symptoms such as postnasal drip, congestion and headaches, the relief is often short-lived.

That’s where Tivic Health’s ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief comes in. This nifty handheld device promises to treat seasonal sinus pain caused by dust, pollen, mold, or year-round allergies like pet dander, cleaning products, and perfumes. ClearUP not only replaces conventional drugs with targeted electric stimulation, but the one-button control also allows you to choose up to three levels of intensity.

Reviewers liked the simplicity of the device. Gently glide the gadget against your cheekbone for a few seconds, then work around the nose and up to your eyebrow for about two to three minutes, and repeat on the opposite side of your face. The device vibrates when it finds a treatment point and stops when that area is treated. ClearUP is available without a prescription and is FDA-cleared to treat sinus pain caused by allergies.

8. Smart toothbrush

A toothbrush with AI (Artificial Intelligence)? Yes, you read right. Oral B consistently puts new and innovative toothbrushes on the market and appears to deliver on their promise. The Oral-B Genius X toothbrush tracks where you’re brushing or not, in your mouth, and where you’re putting too much pressure.

It then generates feedback via a connected app through Bluetooth. The smart brush comes with a travel case that charges both the brush and a USB device, making it perfect when travelling. It’s pricey, but going by reviews, users feel that it’s an investment in good oral health and saves them potentially costly dental visits.

9. Get a better night’s sleep

Not getting sufficient good quality sleep can lead to a host of problems ranging from an increase in weight to a weakened immune system. True to advancements in technology, there are now gadgets available that can help you get the shut-eye you need to fully recharge.

A product by Paris-based company Dreem, this second version of its AI-enabled sleep-tracking headband and app, Dreem 2, monitors and analyzes your slumber via brainwaves, tells you when you’re in REM stage or deep sleep via the app. Weekly check-ins allow you to clearly see how your sleep evolves over time. The headband is adjustable and users like that it is comfortable and doesn’t slip off when sleeping (which is obviously important).

The device pairs with its companion app and has trackers on the back and front. During the first week of wearing the device, the headband learns about your sleeping habits, while the app inquires about your overall well-being after awakening. According to reviewers, this futuristic-looking headband is a good option for insomniacs or anyone with low or average sleep.

10. Technology on your feet

When we think of wearable technology, our first thought is often tech that lives on the wrist in the form of watches or armbands. NURVV, a London-based startup designed a new device that lives in your shoes – more precisely – your running shoes.

The NURVV insoles slip into your running shoes. Fitted out with 32 precision sensors capturing your performance, the aim is to help runners run faster, improve their training, and avoid injury. To achieve this, the smart insoles connect to an app that measures running distance and allows you to check out metrics like cadence, footstrike, balance, and pronation. The app also provides personalized coaching from your data, both during and after your runs.

Conclusion

The future of healthcare technology is looking bright, with new innovations happening almost daily. This is good as new inventions are needed to help improve quality of life, prevent disease, and even potentially save lives.

But as always, it is important to know that not all healthcare technologies are the same – some genuinely assist in improving your overall health, while others are gimmicks. Trusting consumer reviews and the wisdom of the crowd is perhaps a way to see what worked in the past – but be sure to stay tuned for new trending health tech.

