Top 10 Linktree alternatives every business and social media influencer should try

Are you getting tired of the restrictions that social media networks like Instagram and Twitter make for adding links to your bio? Then the use of one link for all software is great for you to use.

And as you scroll upon the internet, your search engine will most likely recommend you to use linktree as one link for all provider that you can get.

While, linktree is great to use, there are still some features that linktree restricts you when you further use them. And these features are:

Webpage design customization

Domain customization

Since these issues play an important role in promoting your brand, experts recommend the use of the following linktree alternatives to have full access to creating a link that houses all of your social media and even business domains.

1. QRTiger’s Social Media QR code – A QR code solution that houses all the possible social media and business domains, business work hours and more.

2. Feedlink.io – an EmbedSocial powered one link for all provider that specializes in linking instagram followers to all your product links or blogs.

3. bio.fm – a one link for all provider that specializes in creating a simple means for users to migrate their any forms of content into one link.

4. Link in Profile – an Instagram bio link provider that allows users to create links on each of the photos shown inside the link. Instead of using the links corresponding social media logos to serve as a preview, social media images are replaced and used.

5. Lnk bio – has a simple customizable webpage design that allows users to create their instagram bio in a modern and fashionable way.

6. Linkpeak.io – has similar structure and principle with lnk bio and it targets to provide a cleaner landing page for all the social media links for Instagram users.

7. Manylink – provides users with a simple one link for all solutions using the basic web designing tools for its landing page customization.

8. Convertkit.com – an inbound marketing specialized software provider that allows users to create landing pages in a simple manner.

9. WP Link Bio – a WordPress plugin that allows WordPress users to create and customize their Instagram bio link with the use of a code that WordPress provides them.

10. Snappycard.io – lets users create their landing page with all of the links they want to share with their followers.

1. QRTiger’s Social Media QR code generator

If you are looking for a linktree alternative that lets you customize your landing page in terms of background color, theme, and Search engine optimization, then the use of QRTiger’s Social Media QR code solution is the perfect one for you to use and you can make a customized QR code for your brand.

Its social media QR code solution offers a more dynamic background color and theme customization that allows every business and social media influencer to create an Instagram bio link and at the same time provides a QR code for paper and offline page marketing.

Aside from that, this solution allows businesses and social media influencers to add their Youtube video to the landing page, add business store hours and meta tags for people to easily know what field you are working on or what your business is all about.

By using this linktree alternative, you will get more than what linktree currently offers and end the two notable restrictions it has for the paid users.

Pricing

QRTiger offers three paid plans and these plans are:

Regular (7 US Dollars/Month) – 12 dynamic QR codes, File Upload up to 5Mb, and 500 API requests.

Advanced (16 US Dollars/Month) – 200 dynamic QR codes per year, File Upload up to 10 Mb, 3000 API requests, Bulk QR code creation, Zapier and HubSpot Integration, Google Analytics and Passwords.

Premium ( 37 US Dollars/Month) – 600 dynamic QR codes per year, File Upload up to 20 Mb, 10,000 API requests, Bulk QR code creation, Zapier and HubSpot Integration, Google Analytics, Domain customization, Multi-URL QR codes and Passwords.

2. Feedlink.io

Feedlink.io is one of EmbedSocial’s latest Instagram link in bio tools that allow businesses and social media influencers to embed their e-commerce and other types of websites and links into their Instagram bio.

The use of this linktree alternative is great for businesses and established social media influencers who are selling merch for their followers and customers.

Pricing

Feedlink offers four notable subscription plans starting with the free plan that have limited perks such as Feedlink.io domain, 10 product albums for Facebook and Instagram, Album update every 24 hours and 1 Source.

Pro (19 US Dollars/Month) – 2 Sources, Feedlink.io domain, Unlimited Albums, Facebook Page Albums, Facebook Page Galleries, Instagram Albums, Twitter Albums, Responsive & Lightbox Mode, Multiple Layouts & Options, Automatic Facebook Sync and Update every 15 minutes

Pro PLUS (49 US Dollars/Month) – 6 Sources, Feedlink.io domain, Unlimited Albums, Facebook Page Albums, Facebook Page Galleries, Instagram Albums, Twitter Albums, Responsive & Lightbox Mode, Multiple Layouts & Options, Automatic Facebook Sync and Update every 15 minutes

Premium (99 US Dollars/Month) – 15 Sources, Feedlink.io domain, Unlimited Albums, Facebook Page Albums, Facebook Page Galleries, Instagram Albums, Twitter Albums, Responsive & Lightbox Mode, Multiple Layouts & Options, Automatic Facebook Sync and Update every 15 minutes

3. bio.fm

As Feedlink is tailored for business-minded social media users, bio.fm is tailored for social media influencers that only have a goal to increase their number of followers in social media.

Bio.fm has a simple Instagram link in the bio interface where a user can create and drop their social media handles in form of blocks. In your free use of it , bio.fm only allows you to embed 3 blocks where you can actively customize and add your social media handles, content, and more. In addition, other features such as analytics and adding more blocks are can only be unlocked with the paid plans.

Pricing

If you want to unlock more features, bio.fm has two other pricing plans; Semi-pro and pro plans.

Semi-Pro (5 US Dollars/Month) – Add THREE extra blocks, Create your own custom URL, Choose your favorite fonts and colors, Change background color, button colors, text, links, etc., Switch between different themes (or create your own), Remove bio.fm logo and signup footer from your profile, and Schedule in advance when your links go live

Pro (10 US Dollars/Month) – Add THREE extra blocks, Create your own custom URL, Choose your favorite fonts and colors, Change background color, button colors, text, links, etc., Switch between different themes (or create your own), Remove bio.fm logo and signup footer from your profile, Schedule in advance when your links go live, Check how many people viewed or clicked your content and Facebook Pixel integration for insanely in-depth and customizable analytics

4. Link in Profile

If you are looking for a profile picture-based Instagram link bio, then Link in Profile is a great one for you. In contrary to bio.fm’s block-based micro-website building schematics, Link in Profile’s link adding style uses your Instagram photos as a preview of the links you want to add.

And with this link adding style, Link in Profile is perfect for businesses and social media influencers that are using Instagram to post photos about the product they sell and collaborating with.

Pricing

Link In Profile has only one paid plan and this plan is called a personal plan. Billed at 9.99 US Dollars per month, here are the perks this plan includes:

Dedicated landing page, Branded landing page with Instagram profile picture and Instagram name, Add links to your Instagram media captions and see immediate results, Infinite scroll of media, and Commerce links enabled for your Etsy store, affiliate links, or shop page

5. Lnk bio

Lnk bio is an Instagram bio link provider that helps social media influencers and businesses to create their own social media link in a complex yet fashionable way.

This linktree alternative advocates techy business owners and social media influencers to express their creative ideas in codes and other complex micro-website means.

Pricing

Lnk bio has four pricing plans for individual account including its free plan. The free plan houses limited features that may hinder the landing page customization process such as domain customization and webpage personalization. The other plans are as follows:

Mini-monthly (0.99 US Dollars/Month) – Your Custom URL, Unlimited Lnks, Schedule Lnks, Instagram Sync, Lnk Tracking & Stats, and External Analytics Pixels

Mini-one time or yearly (9.99 US Dollars/year) – Same with mini-monthly plan perks

Unique-one time or yearly (24.99 US Dollars/year) – Your Custom URL, All from Mini plan perks, No Lnk.Bio Logo in profile, Change Colours, Background Image, and Instagram Post Scheduler

6. Linkpeak.io

Linkpeak.io is an Instagram link in bio builder that specializes in providing social media influencers and businesses with a build your own social media landing page interface.

It has similar features with linktree but its main key takeaway is its easy to integrate additional features for creating a micro-website.

While it provides an easy to create landing page interface, this linktree alternative is not recommended for beginners and non-tech savvy social media influencers and businesses.

Pricing

Linkpeak.io has two subscription plans, the free and pro plan.

Free plan – Single Page, Unlimited Customizable Buttons, Essential Page Customization, and 7 days of Analytics

Pro plan (4.99 US Dollars/Month) – Unlimited Pages, Advanced Page Customization, Lifetime Page Analytics, Custom Background Images, Individual Button Analytics, Button Highlight Animations, Button Scheduling, Button Redirection, Facebook Pixel Integration, Google Analytics Integration, Twitter Analytics Integration and Priority Support

7. Manylink

Staying true to its namesake, Manylink is a linktree alternative that provides social media influencers and businesses a simple solution to link all its social media and business links in one link.

The structure of building a Manylink landing page is as simple as filling out the required fields for creating a vcard.

While it is great for beginners to create and use, it has one lacking feature that linktree suffers from its users, and that is webpage customization. It will not let you add colors to your buttons and more.

Pricing

Since manylink have a simple link-adding interface, it only has the Free plan.

8. Convertkit.com

Convertkit.com is an inbound marketing software provider that focuses on giving influencers and businesses the best solutions to use for their inbound marketing strategies.

And like the other inbound marketing software makers, convertkit.com is now also diving towards social media marketers as one of their target customers.

This software provider flexes its dynamic content add ons to make a social media influencer or business landing page more appealing to them.

But as this inbound marketing software maker is offering a comprehensive solution, its target customers are people or businesses who run an email newsletter for a living.

Pricing

Convertkit.com has 3 pricing plans: free, creator, and creator pro, and its price and perks vary with the number of email subscribers you have. As the number of subscribers rises, the pricing also rises. With that in mind, for 1000 subscribers, here are the following perks and prices that you will get.

Free – Manage up to 1,000 subscribers, Unlimited landing pages & forms, Send email broadcasts, Sell digital products & subscriptions, and Email support

Creator (29 US Dollars/Month) – Manage 1,000 subscribers, Unlimited landing pages & forms, Send email broadcasts, Sell digital products & subscriptions, Email support, Free migration from another tool, and Automated funnels & sequences

Creator Pro (59 US Dollars/Month) – Manage 1,000 subscribers, Unlimited landing pages & forms, Send email broadcasts, Sell digital products & subscriptions, Email support, Free migration from another tool, Automated funnels & sequences, Facebook custom audiences, Newsletter referral system, Subscriber scoring, and Advanced reporting

9. WP Link Bio

WP Link Bio is a WordPress plugin created by Blast Marketing to become a linktree alternative that you can use and create with the use of WordPress.

Knowing that it is a WordPress plugin, its target users are those who are using WordPress to influence people or sell products and services to customers.

Pricing

The plugin is can be downloaded for free with limited uses and paid pro subscription.

Free (with maker watermark) – Link in bio yourdomain.com, Unlimited Links, Custom background color, Custom link color, and Custom profile photo

Pro (7.49 US Dollars/Month) – Link in bio yourdomain.com, Unlimited Links, Custom background color, Custom link color, Custom profile photo, Priority Support and Updates for 1 year, Unlimited Posts, Post and Link Templates, and removal of “Powered WP Link PRO” link

10. Snappycard.io

Snappycard.io is a linktree alternative that allows every user to create a simple Instagram link bio landing page with all of their content like articles, social posts, videos, websites, podcasts, and more that they want to share with one link only.

This social media link provider also provides the user’s social media group and profile where they easily create and edit their snappycard.

While snappycard is can be easy to create and use, the snappiness to create depends on the user’s technical skills in building a micro-website. If you admit to having trouble making a landing page, then you’ll definitely lag in deciding on how to properly place your links.

Pricing

Snappycard.io comes in two plans, the free and pro:

Free – Live editor, Full Name, Unlimited links, and Profile Photo

Pro (9 US Dollars/Month) – Live Editor, 1 Snappycard, Profile Photo, Full Name, Unlimited Links, Social Media Links, Custom Forms, Instagram Feed, Remove Branding, Custom Domain, Facebook Pixel, Integrations, Google Analytics and Priority Support

Final Thoughts

With the world moving towards virtual connections for personal, business, and entertainment gains, Social media becomes a competitive vessel for businesses and social media influencers to influence and gather more users to join their community or customer base.

But as some social media network restricts link adding into one link only, social media influencers and businesses are weighing the important links to place into the bio link.

And with that many of them sacrifice their other links. Because of that, linktree came into the picture and provide a solution that other tech enthusiasts follow to create a more powerful link for many links landing pages.

As we dive into the top linktree alternatives that businesses and social media influencers can try and use, the use of QRTiger’s Social Media QR code Solution outwits the other alternatives. Since the world is now driven by QR codes, putting relevancy with this alternative can make one’s social media traffic rise higher than before.

