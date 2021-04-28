Top 12 product design mistakes you should avoid

The design phase of a product is one of the earliest and most vital phases of product development. This phase takes a considerable amount of time to build a good design, which can reduce the likelihood of producing a defective product later on in the product development cycle.

A fault in the product design could mean a loss of many person-hours and considerable expense in correcting that mistake in the subsequent phases of the product life cycle. Each use case of the design is countered with a corresponding user acceptance test case to ensure that the design complies with user requirements. A design sign-off is an early milestone in the product development life cycle.

A good design creates a valuable product within the available budget and time. A good design is an outcome of following established industry-standard design principles. Failure to follow these principles can cause pitfalls and, eventually, a bad design.

This article discusses some of the standard design mistakes that one should avoid while designing a software product.

Concurrency – refers to the simultaneous sharing of resources by multiple interactive users or application programs of the system. The design should deal with efficiency, synchronization, and scheduling. The software should ensure that none of its processes are holding up resources and no two processes are claiming access to system resources simultaneously. Concurrency issues can lead to loss of data, which is a significant concern.

These are some of the design issues that need to be taken care of while designing a new software system.

UX/UI design has its own set of design principles and issues to handle. UX/UI is all about user interactions. UI is the look and feel of the interface, whereas UX deals with the user experience. Therefore, the designers must ensure that the interface should be visually appealing and the navigation experience should be easily understandable and smooth for users. Here are some of the issues that one can face with a UX/UI design.

Overlooking Compatibility – this is a prevalent mistake that many designers make. It is straightforward to develop the system, but the end user may or may not use it on the same platform on which the developers have tested it. While creating the design, one should ensure there are no roadblocks when tested on other platforms. For example, Android vs. Mac Os.

Conclusion

Your product defines you and your credibility. Avoiding these unintentional yet straightforward design mistakes can help you take your product to the next level of perfection and acceptance. Remember that the earlier you catch the bugs, the less expensive they will be. Therefore, go over your product design with a fine comb to avoid mistakes and make your product the best that it can be.

