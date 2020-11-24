Top 15 outsourcing software development companies in 2020

Across the world, businesses are leveraging software development to streamline their operations, widen their revenue margins, and offer maximum customer satisfaction. Over the years, the outsourcing industry has grown with businesses, from startups to established enterprises outsourcing to address their software needs.

In this post, we will highlight the top outsourcing software development companies in 2020.

Saigon Technology is a renowned outsourcing and offshore development company based in Danang, Vietnam. For 8 years, Saigon Technology has worked with clients across the world, including big brands like Abbott, Panasonic, Topicus, and Standard Chartered, among others. The positive testimonials from previous clients and the various industry awards it has received speak to its competencies, professionalism, and commitment to quality. Saigon Technology’s scope of services includes software outsourcing services, offshore software development, custom software development, web development, mobile app development, and cloud migration services.

2. Elinext

Elinext has worked with more than 300 clients globally since its establishment 23 years ago. The company, through its extensive team of employees – comprising 85% software engineers – has completed hundreds of projects for more than 300 clients globally, including fortune 500 companies. Elinext leverages disruptive technologies to deliver impactful software solutions to businesses and brands across top industries.

3. Savvycom Software

Savvycom Software specializes in delivering reliable custom software development, mobile app development, and web development services to clients. It was established in 2009, and its experience spans over a decade. With offices in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sydney Australia, and California, USA, the company boasts of an extensive understanding of international trends in software development. Its custom software solutions cut across top industries, including healthcare, business services, and IT, and are tailored for both small and established enterprises alike.

4. Waverley Software

Waverley is a software engineering company based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. It is headquartered in California and has additional offices in Boston, Ukraine, Kharkiv, and Lviv. It has close to 30 years’ experience in the industry and specializes in mobile app development, custom software development, and IoT development services. With high ratings and an extensive team of professional and highly qualified professionals, Waverly has all competencies of an ideal software development company.

5. Axon Active

Axon Active was set up in Vietnam in 2008 but was founded in Lucerne, Switzerland. It focuses on helping businesses achieve digital transformation with its innovative software solutions. For more than a decade, Axon Active has been a reliable provider of customs software development services, application development, and application testing services. Its services are tailored for mid-sized enterprises in the business, finance, and IT industries.

6. HDWebsoft

HDWebSoft specializes in custom software development. It comprises a team of over 150 IT professionals with vast experience in delivering trusted mobile and web application development, enterprise solutions and SaaS solutions development. Its competencies include NodeJS, Java, Ruby on Rails, Angular, VueJS, .NET Core, etc. With experience spanning 8 years and a portfolio of clients from across the globe, HDWebSoft remains a top outsourcing software Development Company in 2020.

7. SETA International

SETA International specializes in delivering various software development solutions, including custom software development, enterprise app modernization, and cloud consulting. The company is headquartered in California, USA, but has offices in Hanoi, Vietnam. SETA International has extensive experience spanning 12 years internationally and boasts of strong competencies in top technologies and frameworks, including JQuery, HTML, ColdFusion, and Java, among others. It also boasts of an extensive portfolio of clients and high client ratings in the industry.

8. Bocasay

Bocasay is an IT services provider based in Hanoi, Vietnam, and headquartered in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France. It is powered by a team of 140 professionals dedicated to providing reliable IT solutions to clients in the financial services, advertising and marketing, IT, health care and medical industries. Its scope of services includes custom software development, mobile app development, web development, and e-commerce.

9. Amaris

Amaris was founded in 2007 and has grown to the status of a global technology consultancy. The company is based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and more than 60 branches worldwide. Through its 3000+ employees, the company provides trusted custom software development, mobile app development, and web development services, among others, to clients in various industries. It also boasts of high client reviews and ranking in the software development industry.

10. Ventuso LLC

Ventuso LLC specializes in providing small businesses globally with trusted custom software development solutions. With certified teams in its headquarters in Dallas, TX, and an office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, the company has demonstrated excellence in delivering top-notch software solutions that match the highest creativity, innovation, and quality standards. Ventuso boasts of a rich portfolio of clients globally and strong knowledge and competencies in top technologies and frameworks, including WordPress, MongoDB, CSS, MySQL, Swift, NodeJS, and much more.

11. Rikkiesoft

Rikkiesoft is a global outsourcing company founded in 2012 and headquartered in Hanoi, Vietnam. It specializes in custom software development, mobile application development and web application development. With a team of more than 1200 competent and highly skilled professionals and various industry awards, Rikkiesoft ranks among the top outsourcing software development companies in Vietnam and beyond.

12. Designveloper

Designveloper comprises 43 software engineers specializing in delivering various software solutions, including custom software development, mobile app development, web development, and UI/UX design service. Its services are tailored for SMEs and cut across the IT, business services, financial services, customer products, e-commerce, and health care industries. Additionally, the company boasts of competencies in top frameworks including MongoDB, NodeJS, React, and GraphQL, among others. Designveloper’s dedication to adhering to high-quality standards have earned it an admirable reputation and ranking among top outsourcing custom software development companies.

13. Power Gate Software

Power Gate Software was founded in 2011 in Hanoi, Vietnam. Its team of more than 100 software engineers who specialize in providing trusted web development, mobile app development, and custom software solutions to organizations of different scales across various industries. It boasts of a robust portfolio of clients and projects demonstrating their competencies in the top frameworks and technologies and in delivering quality and cost-effective outsourcing solutions with the highest level of professionalism.

14. Evizi

Evizi is a software outsourcing company headquartered in Redwood City, California, with offices in Da Nang and other cities in Vietnam. The company specializes in delivering innovative web app development, mobile app development and customs software development. It boasts of high industry ratings and an extensive portfolio of testimonials and positive reviews from its past clients. With more than 15 years’ experience delivering software solutions to clients globally, it remains a top outsourcing company dedicated to the delivery of timely and cost-effective solutions to clients globally.

15. Relia Software

Relia Software was founded in 2011 and is based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The company specializes in providing custom software development, mobile app development and web development services. Its services cut across 10 industries and span more than 300 completed projects. The high client rating and positive reviews demonstrate its ability to leverage disruptive technologies and the top technology stacks and frameworks to deliver robust and scalable solutions for organizations.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: