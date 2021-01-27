Top 3 ways IT support companies keep businesses safe

Information Technology (IT) providers serve their clients in various roles. They keep their clients up-to-speed with the latest technology to enhance their business processes, provide ongoing support when things go wrong, and offer sound advice pertaining to technology.

However, one of their most important roles is as your IT and data security provider. Protecting your company from the risks of data theft must be a top priority; you can’t afford for it not to be.

Keeping Your Business Safe in the Cloud

As a business operating in our modern-day era, it’s a good assumption that your company makes use of the Cloud. Or, at the very least, you’re thinking about switching from recording data on local servers to storing it on the Cloud via a cloud provider.

Most SME owners can save significant time and money by outsourcing any required hardware and software from cloud companies, according to their needs. However, as with most services, there are associated risks with utilizing the Cloud simply because there are servers somewhere with your company’s information stored on them.

Fortunately, there are ways to mitigate these risks, and your IT provider can help you do so successfully.

Reputable cloud providers go above and beyond to keep their clients’ data safe. One method is by encryption, or by separating data into different bits and storing it within different locations. Using this technique, if a hacker is able to decrypt a data set, they only have random bits and aren’t able to utilize it.

IT professionals know which cloud providers you can trust or can use their knowledge to investigate newcomers on the block. Plus, you may be able to control some or all of your encryption keys yourself, rather than leaving the encryption to the cloud provider. Your IT provider can help you understand the best set-up for you and the safety of your data.

Maintaining Your Network Safety

IT support providers understand that one of their key roles is to secure your network as thoroughly as possible.

Firewall Set Up

A firewall is a standard but important tool that monitors incoming data traffic to your network and figures out whether to block it. This ensures that those who are allowed to access your network are able to, such as your employees or your customers, while infiltrators like hackers can’t.

For example, you may ask for a set up that allows open access from the front-end of your website, but remains controlled and restricted on the back-end. Fortunately, you don’t need to know how to do this; your IT provider will do it for you.

Automated Alerts

Your IT company will always have a virus scanner as well as other apps and software installed in your system and running. Furthermore, if they have remote access to your network, they can be alerted immediately in real-time in case of security breaches or if something goes wrong with your system.

You may not realize it, but software updates aren’t just for the latest features of any given software.

More importantly, software operators are able to regularly retrieve data about ‘holes’ within the system that hackers have been able to sneak through. Once found, your IT support can correct these issues and cover-up said holes, leaving you a more secure software system. IT teams are well-aware of this and ensure their clients always have updated software.

Regular Security Health Checks

As a busy business owner, security may not be on your top list of priorities. However, it must beyour top priority.

Leave it to the experts to schedule regular “health” check-ins with all your security systems. This will ensure that you can prevent problems before they happen.

Keeping You Safe Internally

Most business data breaches happen at the fault of employees; whether from internal hacking or because of failure to take simple data safety precautions, it is vital to pay attention to risks to data from within.

One of the most obvious examples that continues to threaten businesses today is password security.

With data encryption by your cloud provider and a thorough protection of your network by your IT provider, a hacker would need to undertake significant effort to hack into your data via these means. But when it’s so easy to discover a password, breaking into your system and stealing your data becomes just as easy.

Your IT team will emphasize the importance of password security to your entire team and train them on exactly what to do. They may also offer certain available strategies to help, such as a password manager.

However, training your team on current best data security practices will go far beyond password management.

Your IT support provider may suggest other cybersecurity techniques, such as:

Multi-factor authentication to create multiple layers of protection before unlocking your personal data

Separating data access by individual. For instance, this can mean only managers and company members can access certain information, with varying levels of accessibility i.e. Read-only versus editing capabilities

Encrypting data yourself by password protecting sensitive files

Recognizing phishing and click-bait

You can discuss these methods and more with your IT provider; they’ll best advise you on which of them suit both your team’s convenience and security needs.

But remember – never to prioritize convenience when your IT company believes you should practice certain precautionary measures. This will only cost you in the long run.

Protect Your Business with IT Support

Keeping your company safe from data theft is imperative. Unfortunately, the nature of cybertheft is always changing, and hackers are improving their methods every day. A great service provider will keep up with these changes and so your business is protected and secure from any future threats.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: