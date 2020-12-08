Top 5 iOS gambling apps

In recent years, online gambling has soared in popularity. To keep up with the demand, casinos have fully-optimized apps that you can download onto your iOS device. While there are many options to choose from, it can be challenging to distinguish between high-quality and low-quality providers.

To help you out, we’ve rounded up the top gambling apps for iOS. If our recommendations leave you wanting to explore, even more, there are other options. You can see some of the best Canadian casinos here.

How to Choose a High-Quality Gambling App

First, check whether the operator has a legitimate license. Next, take a look at the game selection and make sure that you can play your favorite titles. After all, it’d be a waste to download a gambling app that doesn’t serve your needs. Luckily, Apple has made it easier than ever to delete apps on iOS 14.

Many online casinos feature welcome bonuses and other promotions. If you want to take advantage of these offers, you’ll need to pick an operator that provides them. Other things to take note of are its payment options, customer support, and ease of use.

JackpotCity Casino

This online casino, established in 1998, holds a license with the Malta Gaming Authority. It features an extensive range of over 500 games, including slots, blackjack, roulette, video poker and keno. On top of this, you also have access to a live casino, where the action occurs in real-time.

JackpotCity Casino provides a variety of promotions, and new players can claim a generous welcome bonus. There’s also a loyalty program that rewards you for playing. Its support agents are available 24/7 via live chat and email, and it accepts debit and credit cards, eWallets and prepaid solutions.

Spin Casino

Since launching in 2001, Spin Casino has become a prime online gambling operator, licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority. It boasts over 400 casino games, including roulette, blackjack and video poker. There’s also a live casino, and it features more than 200 slots titles from top developers like Microgaming and NetEnt.

At Spin Casino, you can claim an enormous welcome bonus. Additionally, it also has other promotions like daily rewards and a VIP club. If you require assistance, you can use the handy 24/7 live chat feature to speak to a representative. Furthermore, you can expect swift and secure banking options that cover a range of payment methods.

Royal Vegas Casino

At Royal Vegas, you can choose from over 700 casino games. The operator’s gambling software is powered by Microgaming, which means you can expect high-quality and feature-rich titles. It boasts various categories, including slots, table games, video poker, a live casino and more.

Royal Vegas attracts customers with a welcome bonus, along with monthly promotions. If you’re a loyal player, you can receive an invite to its exclusive VIP program. Additionally, the operator gives you around the clock support and convenient payment methods. Royal Vegas is a safe choice as it holds a license with the Malta Gaming Authority.

Betway Casino

At Betway Casino, the sky’s the limit. The operator features hundreds of games, including slots, poker, bingo, blackjack, card games, and roulette. Throw a fantastic live casino into the bargain and you can undoubtedly see the appeal. Licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority, Betway is a safe and secure operator.

Apart from a lucrative welcome offer, you can redeem regular promotions too. Additionally, Betway features a loyalty club, rewarding you with double points when you play new releases. Its customer service team is on standby 24/7 to help you with any queries, and it accepts several payment methods.

Lucky Nugget Casino

This online casino was launched in 1998. It holds a license with the Malta Gaming Authority, making it a secure operator. Its game library consists of Microgaming-powered titles, featuring categories like slots, roulette, blackjack, video poker, keno, scratchcards, and a live casino.

As a new player, you can claim a rewarding welcome bonus. Lucky Nugget Casino offers limited customer service, but you can expect relatively prompt response times. Additionally, it features familiar and convenient banking options like credit and debit cards, eWallets including bitcoin and prepaid cards.

