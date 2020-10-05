Smartphones have become part and parcel of our daily lives, with research showing around 45% of the world’s population owns a smartphone. Thanks to the apps one can install on these gadgets, work, gaming online tax free casinos, and communication has been revolutionized in a massive way.

You need to unleash your phone’s capabilities by downloading and installing some awesome apps and this article will shed some light on a few you’ll find quite useful and efficient. However, let’s first uncover what mobile technology apps really are.

What Are Mobile Technology Apps?

Mobile technology applications are software programs designed to run on smartphones or tablets. There are millions of apps developed by mobile application developers for mainstream mobile operating systems such as iOS, Android, and Windows.

Once you have a hand-held gadget running either of the aforementioned operating systems, you won’t be short of apps that can work well for you. To save you the headache of finding an app well-suited for you, here we will cover the top 5 apps smartphone users have widely adopted around the globe.

Mobile Technology App 1: Truecaller

Do you have an unknown number making disturbing calls to you in the middle of the night and don’t have any clue where to start to find out who it is? Well, Truecaller comes in handy by not only revealing identities of unknown callers but also showing numbers other users have deemed to be spam. One caveat with the app is that it only reveals numbers already in Truecaller records, but many people love it as it helps a great deal in showing identities of incoming callers.

Mobile Technology App 2: Moovit

Uber, Lyft, and Taxity may have been trailblazers in the ride-sharing app fraternity, but one mobile technology that puts them in the shade in terms of cost and convenience is Moovit. If you reside in a city which relies on public transport, Moovit comes in handy – and even more in areas that Uber or Lyft drivers don’t frequent.

Moovit shows every public transport route and station in your location, as well as schedules, times, and realtime service alerts. Better yet, this mobile technology app is absolutely free!

Mobile Technology App 3: Google Keep

The internet is flooded with productivity apps and Google Keep manages to fend off competition, owing to the fact that it’s completely free and there are no features whatsoever concealed behind a paywall.

With this mobile technology app, you can come up with notes, annotated images, and voice memos as well as reminders. Incredibly, you can dictate notes to Google Keep and the voice-recognition tool will transcribe them for you. Additionally, you can save screenshots, save webpages or links for reference later, or even draw on images.

Mobile Technology App 4: Headspace

We live in a world where everyone is in hurry to get things done and in such busy times, one can forget to take care of their mental well-being. Headspace is a meditation app that helps streamline your life and bring calm in times of tension. Entrepreneurs such as Ariana Huffington and Olympic athletes make up some of the app’s 15 million users. Headspace offers guided meditation to free subscribers as well as paid users. Spare a minute for meditation on Headspace every day for remarkable results.

Mobile Technology App 5: Remote Mouse

Remote Mouse is an awesome tool that enables you to take control of the computers on your network. The application works as a mouse and keyboard by simply pairing with an associate software on your laptop or desktop over your WI-FI connection.

The only caveat with the app is that a select number of features need to be purchased, although these are for more sophisticated components of the app. If you want to cast from your laptop to the television, Remote Mouse app is your best bet.

Mobile Technology Apps – Conclusion

This was the list of top 5 mobile technology apps that make our life convenient and easier. We do hope this list comes to your aid the next time you head over to your app store. Whether you are running an iOS, Android, or Windows operating system, these apps can be easily installed on your smartphone or tablet.

That said, technology is always growing and thanks to artificial intelligence, we might have better apps that improve our productivity in the years to come. Exciting times lie ahead!

