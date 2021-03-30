Top 5 UX/UI design tips for creating better SaaS apps

It doesn’t matter what kind of SaaS platform you are running; if you are not paying attention to its UX and UI, it is likely to fail. According to surveys, 90% of users quit using an app when they run into performance issues or face navigation problems. If you are not providing your users with a smooth experience, they are likely to move on to another platform regardless of how good the actual service is.

Designing a user-friendly SaaS platform is not just about eliminating bugs or adding fancy features. It is also offering your users a convenient and smoother experience. You need to take the market trends and audience needs into consideration before designing the app. Create an app that your target audience will get familiar with easily and won’t have elements that will feel alien to them.

The key to creating an effective UX/UI design is to balance everything out. Your user interface should offer everything your users need with ease but must also be minimalistic. Similarly, you need to go for graphic elements that are not too shiny but attractive nevertheless.

In this article, I have mentioned a few UX/UI design tips that will help you improve your SaaS platform. Let’s take a look:

Design It for Your Audience

One of the most important things you need to keep in mind while designing your UI and UX is your target audience. It is crucial for you to analyze your target audience and get familiar with them. The more you know about your target audience, the better you will understand what is unnecessary and what is missing.

This all hinges on your research and how well you collect data. There are plenty of data-gathering tools out there that can help you understand your target audience better, and you can use them for better decision-making. From user behavior and persona to interests and demographics, you must go through everything if you want to create an efficient platform.

Visual Are More Important Than Numbers

One of the best SaaS UI design tips a lot of developers ignore is that aesthetics matter more than numbers. Developers like to stick to what CSS is telling them but in the end, how the layout appears is what matters the most.

Once you have implemented the design, play with numbers and try to tweak it a little. You don’t need to overdo the entire thing. Just look for elements that can be improved, and don’t hesitate to experiment with them.

Simpler Is Better

One of the major challenges developers face while designing SaaS apps is overcoming the complexity. There are certain design and data requirements a SaaS app needs to follow, and when you integrate them, it makes the interface complex.

Sometimes the design seems efficient to the people who have created it, but when the project does its test runs, you see opposite results. That happens because developers and other people working on the project are familiar with the design process, so everything appears simple to them. The same thing could appear extremely complex to your users, and they would rather move on than spend time on the platform and figure things out along the way.

That is why it is advised that you keep things as simple as possible and avoid confusing your users with complex elements or CTAs. Look for best practices for SaaS platforms online and try to stick to them.

Avoid Information Overload

It is important to provide your users with all the information they might need, but too much information can do more harm than good. While adding information on your platform, use as few words as possible. The goal is to deliver the important information in a concise manner.

The average attention span of an internet user is not more than 12 seconds, and you cannot force them to read paragraphs. That is why you also need to write effective copies so that the user will know what they are getting just after reading the heading.

You must also structure and categorize the information so it won’t feel too much to the reader. You can also use video tutorials and guides but make sure to keep them short as well.

Put Thought into Colors and Font

It is crucial for you to stick to your brand’s color, but it is equally important that you use colors that are easy on the eyes. You must choose a color theme and pick at least three colors that complement each other. Don’t just stick to one color or try adding too many colors. Adding white to the mix is also a wise option as it keeps things minimalistic.

Similarly, the fonts you are using shouldn’t be bland either. Go for something that stands out and is easy to read. Try avoiding fonts that are too flashy or difficult to read.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: