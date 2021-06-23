Top 5 ways to get your dream gaming setup faster than expected

Hey, it’s no secret that gaming is a serious hobby. Not only that it offers you a way more interesting reality than your everyday routine, but the newest games are also becoming increasingly sophisticated. Many people are itching to turn their everyday desktops into a gaming machine that’s up to date with the most high-end titles on the market.

But, you know it’s going to be expensive! And you want it right now!

Well, as much as you might wish you can just wave a magic wand or go to the money tree, for most people, getting the funds to build out the ultimate gaming rig, especially when a decent, future-proof setup is going to set you back maybe thousands, is going to be a stretch.

So let’s look at the options, here are 5 things you could consider to get your new computer faster than you expected:



1. Get second-hand components that still have good quality

This is the most obvious thing you could do for your build. If you go through the trouble of buying a computer and building it, you’ll be surprised at how much of your money gets burned when you buy new parts every year or two.

Everyone likes nice shiny computers with great specs, but sometimes they are just too expensive to justify. Buying second-hand components is definitely an option and can save you up to 70% on the initial cost.

The main problem with components is that you can’t get a clear idea of what they are until you get them in your hands. You can research on each component, but most importantly you should know the history of the product.

If it was something integral to the development of this new game, or just a one-off special build for someone else that pre-dates it, then there is a good chance that your PC will perform less than stellar.

As long as you make sure the parts are still good quality then you can and should go for this. Also, if you buy used parts that do have history, take it with a pinch of salt. If the seller has been selling them for a few years and is retired, there’s a chance they may not be able to maintain their hardware in top-tier condition.



2. Research for promo codes online and buy your components cheaper

So you don’t want to buy used, but it is still a little expensive. You can actually still save a lot of money and make your dream gaming rig come true faster than you thought by simply being smart.

Whether it be online or in-store, most hardware stores offer some sort of voucher or promo code for you to get discounts on new components. Make sure to do this as soon as you can because they are usually time-limited, so the sooner you use them the better. It never hurts to take up your time and search for codes for one site in particular before buying from another.

It can really make a difference to the quality of your build. Not only that, but you can track the prices of components in certain stores as they fluctuate, allowing you to get better prices than when you originally saw it.

3. Get an easy loan and finance your whole setup

The days when gamers just had their super awesome computer, game console, and maybe a few games to play are gone. Now we have the whole setup: PC, game console (or two), a TV or projector for gaming on the big screen, and an extra monitor or two for some serious desktop expansion. That’s not even mentioning the peripheral devices like controllers, steering wheels, and all that other stuff you can add to your desk!

So, financing your purchase with an easy approval loan can be a good option. It comes with the benefit of being able to purchase everything you want straight away and then pay it back over a set timescale at a price that’s affordable for you.

All you have to do is to apply online, and there are plenty of options available that will suit your needs perfectly.

4. Consider installment buying

With some vendors, you can pay for your equipment in chunks instead of paying it all at once. This is known as installment buying, which means that you don’t have to pay the whole amount at once.

This has a couple of benefits. First, it can spread the cost of your purchase over a couple of months, which makes it easier for you to manage your finances. Secondly, some online stores will offer you special interest-free deals when you pay in installments. That means you can obtain your equipment without paying anything on top.

The downside is that you may have to pay interest on the equipment unless you’ve arranged something special with the vendor.

5. Participate in Giveaways

Fancy getting your hands on a piece of high-end equipment? Then why not enter a competition to win it? This is a great way to get the equipment you want at a fantastic price.

There are giveaways for all of the big brands. Facebook groups are often full of companies offering free goodies to people who sign up to their mailing lists.

Make sure you follow all the big hardware vendors and participate in their offers which usually just require you to share something on social or sometimes, it can be a competition you have to enter. Either way, it might not be a quick solution but who knows, you might just get lucky!

