Top 6 PDF editors for Mac users

In today’s digital world, PDFs are everywhere, from business reports to study materials. Having a good PDF editor is like having a trusted assistant by your side, making tasks easier and faster. Finding the right PDF editors for Mac users is crucial for a smooth workflow.

But with so many options out there, how do you choose? Fear not! This article will guide you throughout the selection process.

It will discuss the 6 best PDF editors for Mac, highlighting their key features, pricing, advantages, and limitations to help you easily evaluate your options. Dive in and simplify your PDF editing journey!

Part 1. Unveiling the Top 6 PDF Editors for Mac

Wondershare PDFelement – The Ultimate PDF Editor

Wondershare PDFelement is a versatile PDF editor crafted to simplify document management and editing for Mac users.

With its easy-to-use interface, you can effortlessly edit text, images, and pages. It even has a clever feature that turns scanned documents into editable text using OCR technology.

Plus, you can easily create and fill out forms, making it a handy tool for various tasks.

Key Features

With PDFelement, you can modify PDFs quickly and easily thanks to its many capabilities. Notable features of PDFelement include the following:

User-friendly interface for effortless navigation

Advanced editing tools catering to text, images, and pages

OCR technology facilitates the conversion of scanned documents into editable text

Form creation and filling capabilities for interactive documents

The AI-powered assistance can summarize, rewrite, proofread, and translate texts, accelerating text processing speed.

Advantages

Extensive editing functionalities catering to diverse needs

Seamless compatibility across multiple platforms

PDFelement is also available on Windows, iOS, and Android systems, so users can continue using it if they work and study on other OS.

Limitations

Some advanced features may necessitate additional purchases

Pricing

Aside from the free trial it provides, PDFelement also offers various pricing plans tailored to your needs. Check them out below.

Yearly Plan 79.99 USD 2-Year Plan 109.99 USD Perpetual Plan 129.99 USD

Businesses and teams may also take advantage of PDFelement’s packages and customized pricing. You may see them on PDFelement’s price page.

Adobe Acrobat – Powerhouse PDF Editor

Adobe Acrobat is a trusted PDF editor known for its powerful features and reliability. It offers extensive tools for editing text, images, and multimedia elements within PDF documents.

With cloud integration, you can access your files from anywhere and ensure secure document signing and encryption. Its collaboration features make it easy to work with teams, making it a top choice for professionals worldwide.

Key Features

Here are some of Adobe Acrobat’s most important features that you may want to take advantage of:

Extensive suite of editing tools covering text, images, and multimedia elements

Integration with cloud storage for convenient document access

Secure document signing and encryption options, ensuring data confidentiality

Collaboration features facilitating team editing and reviewing

Advantages

Industry-standard PDF editing capabilities meeting professional requirements

Seamless integration with other Adobe products for enhanced workflow

High level of security and compliance ensuring data integrity

Limitations

Higher price point compared to other PDF editors in the market

Pricing

A free trial is available

Pricing starts at $14.99/month.

Skim – Lightweight PDF Manager

Skim is a lightweight PDF reader and annotator designed specifically for Mac users. It offers essential features like highlighting, underlining, and adding notes to your documents.

You can create a tailored and enjoyable reading experience to suit your preferences with customizable viewing options. It’s a great choice for students and researchers, especially with its integration with LaTeX and BibTeX for academic use.

Key Features

Here are the key features that Skim offers:

Annotation tools enable highlighting, underlining, and adding notes for enhanced document comprehension

Customizable viewing options catering to individual preferences

Integration with LaTeX and BibTeX for academic users requiring specialized formatting

Advantages

Free and open-source software providing accessibility to all users

Swift and responsive performance ensuring efficient document handling

Limitations

Limited advanced editing functionalities compared to more robust alternatives

Pricing

Skim is a free PDF editor Mac users would love.

Preview – Built-in Mac PDF Editor

Preview is the default PDF viewer and editor that comes with every Mac. While it may not have all the bells and whistles of other PDF editors, it’s still a handy tool for basic editing tasks.

You can highlight text, add comments, and even draw on your PDFs. It’s straightforward and easy to use, making it perfect for quick edits or annotations on the go.

Key Features

Here are Preview’s main features that you might want to use:

Annotation tools facilitating highlighting, adding text, and drawing for simple document modifications

Basic editing options encompassing cropping, resizing, and rotating pages for minor adjustments

Advantages

Pre-installed on all Mac devices, eliminating the need for additional downloads

Intuitive and user-friendly interface ensuring ease of use for all skill levels

Limitations

Limited advanced editing features, making it suitable for basic editing tasks

Pricing

Preview is a free program included in all macOS devices

GoodReader – Feature-Rich PDF Editor

GoodReader is a feature-rich PDF reader and editor that provides advanced functionalities for managing your documents on Mac. It has everything you need to stay productive, from annotating and highlighting to organizing your files.

Plus, its syncing capabilities with cloud storage services make accessing your files on the go a breeze. While it may have a steeper learning curve, its comprehensive file management features make it worth the investment.

Key Features

Below are some of GoodReader’s key features that you might be interested in:

Annotation tools facilitating markup and highlighting for comprehensive document review

File management capabilities enable efficient organization of documents for enhanced productivity

Integration with cloud storage services ensures seamless access to files across devices

Advantages

Comprehensive file management features catering to diverse document requirements

Support for various file formats, enhancing compatibility and flexibility

Limitations

Steeper learning curve for new users

Pricing

Access to GoodReader requires a one-time purchase of $5.99

PDF Nomad – Versastile PDF Editor

PDF Nomad is a versatile PDF editor that offers a wide range of editing tools and customization options for Mac users. It has you covered whether you need to edit text, images, or pages.

Its batch-processing capabilities make editing multiple documents efficient, saving time and effort. While it may lack support for collaborative editing, its flexible customization options make it a solid choice for individual users.

Key Features

Here are some of PDF Nomad’s important features:

Editing tools covering text, images, and pages for comprehensive document modification

Batch processing capabilities facilitate the efficient editing of multiple documents simultaneously

Conversion options enable the export of documents to different formats for enhanced versatility

Advantages

Flexible customization options allow users to tailor the editing experience to their preferences

Efficient batch processing features save time and effort in document management

Limitations

Limited support for collaborative editing compared to collaborative-focused alternatives

Pricing

The use of PDF Nomad before required a one-time purchase of $44.99. However, the PDF Nomad app is no longer being developed or sold. But, in case you need it, you may still get a copy of the software by downloading it from trusted websites.

Finding the best PDF editor for Mac can help you work faster and more efficiently with your documents. There’s always a PDF editor suited to meet your unique needs.

By comparing the items on this list based on their qualities, you can make a smart choice and elevate your document management experience. Simplify your workflow and unlock your full potential with one of these top-notch PDF editors for Mac.

Part 2. Taking the Spotlight to PDFelement – The Ultimate PDF Solution for Mac

PDFelement is a reliable and user-friendly PDF editor tailored to Mac users. Let’s explore its standout features.

Intuitive Interface. PDFelement boasts an intuitive user interface that makes navigating the software a breeze. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced user, you'll find it easy to locate and utilize its various editing tools.

Advanced Editing Tools. Many editing tools in PDFelement can be used to meet your needs. You can change text and pictures and rearrange pages. Say goodbye to cumbersome editing processes and hello to seamless document manipulation.

OCR Technology. One of PDFelement's most impressive features is its OCR (Optical Character Recognition) technology.

Form Creation and Filling. With PDFelement, creating and filling out forms has never been easier. Whether you need to fill out tax forms or create custom surveys, PDFelement provides the tools to do the job efficiently.

Cross-platform Compatibility. PDFelement offers cross-platform compatibility, allowing you to work on your PDF documents seamlessly across different devices. Whether you're using a Mac, Windows PC, or mobile device, PDFelement ensures a consistent editing experience.

User Testimonials About PDFelement

Here’s what some satisfied users have to say about PDFelement:

– Kunanya S. | December 12, 2023

User Kunanya S. said that PDFelement made her difficult chores seem easier. For text editing, she could easily convert documents to OCR files, PDFs to DOC, and XLS and JPG to PDF.

Additionally, she found organizing pages, inserting or deleting pages, and combining document layouts very useful. The ability to enter page numbers made her tasks more manageable as well. PDFelement has helped enhance efficiency, simplifying her work and resolving important chores faster.

– Steve L. | October 26, 2023

As for user Steve L., he commended PDFElement as undeniably more powerful than Acrobat Reader. He said the software can execute many of the more expensive Acrobat DC Pro operations. After learning the UI, users can edit files instead of merely reviewing them. Text, photos, forms, page order, and pages can also be added or removed.

– Gareth E. | December 1, 2023

Moreover, client Gareth E. said that with the addition of AI capabilities, PDFelement assists in creating clear and error-free content in addition to all the functionalities present in the more costly Adobe software.

He reviewed PDFelement as an outstanding tool for viewing, reading, and altering PDF documents. He also commended the program’s clean and intuitive interface.

With its impressive array of features and glowing user testimonials, PDFelement stands out as a top choice for Mac users needing a versatile and efficient PDF editor.

Conclusion

In exploring the top PDF editors for Mac, PDFelement has emerged as a standout choice for its user-friendly interface, advanced editing tools, and cross-platform compatibility. Its inclusion in this list of top picks reflects its reputation as a reliable and efficient PDF editing solution.

And as this selection process concludes, it’s clear that choosing the right PDF editor can significantly impact productivity.

Whether you’re a student, professional, or everyday user, a versatile tool like PDFelement can streamline your workflow and simplify your document management tasks. Make the smart choice for your PDF editing needs and experience the difference in productivity with PDFelement.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.