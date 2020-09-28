Top 7 professional photo enhancement services

Professional photo enhancement services allow you to improve the quality of an image greatly. They include skin retouching, correction of the color scheme, restoration of old images, etc.

Professional photographers who do not have time for image processing and beginners often use the services provided by retouchers-freelancers. Various commercial organizations involved in product or real estate post-production services also need such specialists.

When choosing the best services for improving images, you need to pay attention to such aspects as the overall quality, turnaround time, samples, the cost of services, discounts, customer support, etc.

FixThePhoto

Pricing: From $0.20 to $50 per photo

Turnaround Time: One business day

Pros: Cons: ● Can process any photo ● Fair price per image ● There are many useful tips in their blog ● Frequent discounts · None

FixThePhoto is a great photo enhancement service that is popular in many countries, including the USA, Canada, China, European countries, the UK, etc. Offering its services since 2003, FixThePhoto has already managed to improve more than three million images.

Its professional graphic artists and designers offer a wide range of services like portrait retouching, batch editing, restoration of vintage photos, magazine retouching, etc. Before placing an order, you can take a look at the sample works as well as find many useful tips and tutorials for photographers and image editing experts. Do not miss their informative articles on photography equipment that contain many useful photo enhancement tips for amateurs.

Furthermore, if you place a bulk order, you will be eligible for a 15-30% discount. FixThePhoto also offers you to download Lightroom presets, brushes, various textures that are great for picture improvements.

As for the result we’ve received, FixThePhoto surpassed all our expectations. The photo retouchers corrected the color scheme of the picture making it brighter. What is more, they performed professional face retouching, enhanced the tone of the skin, got rid of wrinkles, bags under the eyes, etc. We only had to wait for one day to receive a professionally edited image.

WeEdit.Photos

Pricing: From $0.20 to $10 per photo

Turnaround Time: Two business days

Pros: Cons: ● Professional retouchers ● Round-the-clock customer support ● A simple ordering system ● Great samples on the website · They process images longer than FixThePhoto

WeEdit.Photos specialize in portrait and wedding photo editing. To enhance your images, you can order standard editing, as well as some additional services. You can also improve some aspects of your image by having its colors corrected, etc. Their website is easy to navigate, so you won’t experience any problems while placing an order.

The company ensures a high level of privacy of its customers, as all the photos are sent using encrypted channels. One more advantage of this professional photo enhancement service is its professional and responsive round-the-clock customer support.

Our order was completed in two days, which is a bit longer than in the case of FixThePhoto. They enhanced a picture greatly by improving the color scheme, making it brighter and more captivating without producing an artificial effect. Moreover, retouchers have managed to improve the skin tone, get rid of imperfections and make the photo more eye-catching.

WeddingRetouching

Pricing: From $0.20 to $10 per photo

Turnaround Time: Two business days

Pros: Cons: ● 5 levels of photo enhancement ● A simple system of ordering ● Great customer support · More suitable for editing wedding photos

WeddingRetouching is one of the most popular photo enhancement services for wedding and event shooters. Since 2013, they have improved many wedding and boudoir pictures pleasing thousands of clients.

Before placing an order, you can view some sample works on their website. To do this, simply click on the “Gallery” tab that can be found on the top of the starting page. You can sign up using Google or Facebook accounts or your email. I recommend uploading images up to 50 MB.

After processing, the image looks great, and the photo culling quality is especially impressive. The photo retouchers do not only improve the images but also add a special atmosphere to them. They can perform stunning color correction making pictures look bright and fresh. With the adjusted white balance and contrast, the picture captivates with its enhanced color composition. The photo retouching quality is also great. They removed skin imperfections without producing an artificial effect.

HighEndBeautyRetouching

Pricing: From $10 to $150 per photo

Turnaround Time: Two or three business days

Pros: Cons: ● Thorough retouching ● FAQ section ● Responsive customer service ● Professional photo editing ● Only high-end image retouching ● Pricey

HighEndBeautyRetouching is a great image editing service. On their website, you will see 10 areas they specialize in, such as magazine ads, fashion photos, portrait retouching, etc.

Our order was completed at a professional level, and we got a great photo. The experts corrected the colors and sent me a professionally retouched image. You can customize your order by marking the parts of an image that need some specific corrections like eliminating wrinkles from the dress, making eyes brighter, etc.

Damaged Photo Restoration



Pricing: From $25 to $50 per photo

Turnaround Time: Three to four business days

Pros: Cons: ● Numerous image restoration services ● Professional retouchers ● Excellent samples ● Long turnaround ● Pricey

Damaged Photo Restoration offers such services as fixing water-damaged images, restoring old pictures or repairing some defects. You can choose one of three levels of restoration, namely standard, premium and extreme. Each level has a different price and offers a different number of adjustments.

Experts will fix the images, correct their color schemes and increase their sharpness. The cost of such services is quite high, but you will get an excellent result. The company’s customer support is very responsive. They will provide you with a solution to any problem that might arise.

They need more time to edit an image in comparison to other similar services but the photo restoration is usually more time-consuming.

Phixer



Pricing: $2-$25 per photo

Turnaround Time: Five or six business days

Pros: Cons: ● User-friendly website ● Cooperates with commercial entities ● They need much time to complete the order ● Lack of specific tools ● No info about discounts

When it comes to professional photo enhancement in the real-estate or architecture field, Phixer is good. You can find some samples in their Portfolio section. They are arranged in an album, which might cause some inconvenience.

We weren’t satisfied with the overall result. Retouchers did not improve the white balance greatly, they didn’t manage to adjust the lighting and soften the shadows. While the experts changed the background of the image, they did not do it well. The photo looks very unnatural.

Evolve Edits



Pricing: $199 per monthly subscription

Turnaround Time: Six or seven business days

Pros: · Discounts for premium users · Advanced editing · You can use your presets Cons: · Monthly subscription · Price lists are difficult to use

Evolve Edits is a well-known service that focuses on wedding photos editing. Users can choose between five levels of services, including Color Correction, Deluxe Edits, Premium Edits, Retouching and Signature Edits.

We weren’t satisfied with the result, especially after comparing it with the one delivered by FixThePhoto. The quality of retouching and photo correction is low. Additionally, their price lists are not clear.

