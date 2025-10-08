Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

In the fast-paced digital world, staying ahead of user expectations is essential. Many businesses find that their existing web applications become outdated, slow, or unable to scale with increasing demands.

That’s where a redesign comes in—not only refreshing the interface but also improving performance, usability, and long-term maintainability.

Vue.js has become one of the most popular frameworks for modernizing applications thanks to its flexibility, lightweight nature, and excellent integration capabilities.

When you choose a custom Vue.js development company, you gain access to teams that can reimagine your product, enhance the user experience, and future-proof your technology stack.

But with so many agencies claiming expertise, how do you select the right one for your redesign? In this article, we highlight seven top Vue.js development companies that excel at web app redesign projects for businesses of all sizes.

Key Criteria for Choosing a Web App Redesign Partner

Proven Expertise in Vue.js

Agencies should have a portfolio that demonstrates their proficiency in Vue.js, especially in projects involving redesigns, migrations, or performance optimization.

Strong UX/UI Capabilities

A redesign is not only about the backend—it’s also about modern interfaces. Agencies with experienced designers can ensure a fresh and user-friendly look.

Scalability and Performance Improvements

Redesigns should go beyond visuals and focus on speed, security, and scalable architecture for future growth.

Migration from Legacy Systems

Many redesigns involve moving from older frameworks or technologies. Choose a partner skilled in seamless migrations with minimal downtime.

Long-Term Support

Post-redesign, applications need continuous support, updates, and iterative improvements.

Top 7 Vue.js Development Companies for Web App Redesign

1. Epicmax

Image: Epicmax

Overview

Epicmax is a Vue.js-focused development company that has earned a strong reputation through its open-source contributions and specialization in complex application builds.

Key Services

Web app redesigns with Vue.js

Performance audits and optimizations

UI/UX refresh tailored to modern standards

Scalable architecture implementation

Why Epicmax?

Their deep expertise in Vue.js makes them an ideal partner for redesign projects requiring advanced technical knowledge. Their dedication to clean code and long-term scalability ensures your app remains relevant for years.

Ideal For

Companies looking for a redesign driven by Vue.js experts who understand both performance and user experience.

2. Monterail

Overview

Monterail is known for its design-driven development approach, blending technical expertise with visually stunning interfaces. They’ve helped businesses globally transform outdated platforms into modern digital products.

Key Services

Vue.js app redesign and modernization

End-to-end UX/UI design and research

SPA and PWA development

Agile project delivery

Why Monterail?

Their focus on user-centered design ensures that redesign projects don’t just modernize code but also elevate the entire user journey.

Ideal For

Businesses needing a full design and development overhaul with a strong emphasis on user experience.

3. Netguru

Overview

Netguru is a global consultancy that brings a wealth of experience in building and redesigning enterprise-grade applications. Their teams combine strategic planning with technical execution.

Key Services

Vue.js web application redesigns

Cloud migration and DevOps support

UX/UI strategy for enterprise systems

Continuous scaling and support

Why Netguru?

They stand out for their ability to handle large-scale redesigns where strategy, scalability, and security are critical.

Ideal For

Enterprises seeking a partner that can balance technical complexity with a seamless user experience.

4. GoodCore

Overview

GoodCore is a UK-based agency with strong experience in redesigning apps for SMEs and enterprises. Their work emphasizes cost-effectiveness and long-term maintainability.

Key Services

Vue.js redesign and migration

API integration and backend modernization

UX/UI improvement for business apps

Dedicated development teams

Why GoodCore?

They provide reliable and affordable solutions, making them an excellent choice for companies balancing budgets with ambitious redesign goals.

Ideal For

SMEs looking for a partner to refresh their web applications without overspending.

5. Bacancy Technology

Overview

Bacancy Technology is a global IT services provider with a large pool of Vue.js developers, offering flexible models for redesign projects.

Key Services

Vue.js application redesign and optimization

Legacy system migration to modern frameworks

Dedicated Vue.js developer hiring

Ongoing application maintenance

Why Bacancy Technology?

Their ability to provide flexible and scalable resources makes them a strong option for companies with dynamic redesign needs.

Ideal For

Organizations needing to ramp up quickly or supplement in-house teams with Vue.js specialists.

6. Imaginary Cloud

Overview

Imaginary Cloud specializes in creating elegant, user-friendly applications. They combine UX/UI design excellence with technical delivery, making them a strong contender for redesign projects.

Key Services

Vue.js app redesign and modernization

User experience and interface improvements

SaaS and web app development

Long-term support and iteration

Why Imaginary Cloud?

Their design-first approach ensures applications are not only upgraded technically but also visually compelling.

Ideal For

Companies that want their redesigns to focus heavily on user experience and design excellence.

7. Belitsoft

Overview

Belitsoft is an established software development firm with a history of handling complex enterprise redesigns. They bring expertise in regulated industries and scalable platforms.

Key Services

Enterprise Vue.js web app redesign

Security-focused migrations

SaaS platform updates and redesign

Ongoing enterprise support

Why Belitsoft?

They excel in compliance-heavy projects, ensuring applications meet security and regulatory requirements while staying modern.

Ideal For

Enterprises in industries like healthcare, finance, or education needing secure, compliant redesigns.

Quick Comparison Table

Company Strengths Ideal For Epicmax Vue.js specialists, scalable redesigns Companies seeking advanced Vue.js expertise Monterail Design-driven, UX excellence Businesses needing user-centered redesigns Netguru Enterprise transformation expertise Large-scale redesign projects GoodCore Cost-effective, reliable SMEs and budget-conscious organizations Bacancy Tech Flexible and scalable resources Organizations needing rapid team extension Imaginary Cloud Design-first, elegant solutions Businesses prioritizing UI/UX in redesigns Belitsoft Compliance and enterprise focus Regulated industries and large enterprises

Final Thoughts

A successful web app redesign goes beyond aesthetics—it requires modern technology, scalable architecture, and an intuitive user experience.

Partnering with the right custom vue js development company ensures your applications not only look better but also perform better in the long run.

Epicmax leads the pack for Vue.js specialization, Monterail and Imaginary Cloud shine with design-first approaches, Netguru brings enterprise transformation expertise, while GoodCore and Bacancy Technology provide flexibility and cost-effectiveness.

Belitsoft is the go-to option for regulated industries that require compliance and security.

By selecting the right partner, your business can achieve a web app redesign that not only revitalizes your product but also positions you for growth in the years to come.

