Top digital marketing qualifications you need to become a digital marketer

The rise of the Internet has made digital marketing a core aspect of any business’ marketing plans. The Internet penetration percentage rate was 58.8 percent in 2019 and growing every year. As a result, digital marketing greatly impacts the way organizations sell products or services.

A quick LinkedIn search will reveal more than 145,000 individuals with the term “digital marketer” in their job role, and that’s in the US alone. And it makes sense considering the expansive growth opportunities in the field. However, it is difficult to get your foot in the door. Organizations will try to strengthen their talent pool by hiring the best industry professionals.

Keep in mind that qualified digital marketers rake in lucrative salaries. The average annual pay for digital marketing is $61,658 as per Indeed.com. Check out numerous job opportunities for social media managers, content marketers, SEO managers, digital marketing managers, PPC/SEM experts, affiliate marketing leaders, and more. The possibilities are endless!

Digital Marketing Courses You Should Know

Before you start earning the big bucks, however, acquire the right digital marketing qualifications to back it up. Know more about some of the best courses in the field below:

Choose this course if you wish to receive comprehensive education about the core digital marketing disciplines, including PPC, SEO, email and mobile marketing, content marketing, social media, web analytics, and conversion optimization.

Get several major advantages in terms of approach, delivery, and content with this program:

Gain the practical knowledge to pass different expert examinations like Google Analytics, YouTube, Facebook and more. Add more skills to your resume.

Nurture skills that can be applied in the real world. Use the Mimic Pro environment to access virtual simulations faced by actual digital marketers. Run marketing experiments, conceptualize landing pages, develop virtual campaigns and gain experience in virtual memory.

Learn to use over 40 digital marketing tools and how they aid in real projects.

Get knowledge and guidance from course advisors who are highly-respected digital marketing practitioners and thought leaders.

Learn at your own pace and enjoy access to monthly mentoring sessions, downloadable applications and workbooks, regular examinations and quizzes, and a vast community of digital marketing professionals.

Suitability

This course does not have any prerequisites.

Cost

Pay 1,499 for the whole five-part course, including all workbooks, courses, videos, and examinations.

A creation of SEO expert and trainer Tommy Griffith, ClickMinded provides different marketing courses covering everything you need to know for becoming a successful digital marketer.

Get the bundle to cover the following topics:

Google Analytics

Social media marketing

Search engine optimization

Paid advertising

Content marketing

Sales funnels

Email marketing

Learn each course from a professional in the industry or someone who was previously employed by large organizations.

Suitability

The curriculum is ideal for candidates already familiar with the basics and have worked through SEMrush and Google Garage courses. Use this course to delve deeper and explore various bits and pieces of digital marketing.

Cost

The course price is $3,479. But you can register for free to the Digital marketing framework class and then pay a one-off fee of $997 to get full access to the bundle. Enjoy a 14-day money back guarantee and receive a certificate at the end of the course.

Take Udacity’s Digital Marketing Nanodegree program to cover the entire spectrum of digital marketing skills. All you need to know for becoming a professional digital marketer is included here like:

Content strategy

Email marketing

Social media marketing

Display advertising

Marketing fundamentals

SEO

Search engine marketing with Google Ads

Social media advertising with Facebook Blueprint

Google Analytics

What separates this course from other online courses is access to a technical mentor and personal career coach apart from the course material.

Suitability

Opt for this course if you are a complete novice to the field of digital marketing and wish to have someone you can speak to regarding technical issues. Get advice on developing your digital marketing career.

Cost

Udacity does not provide services free of cost. For continued access to course services and materials, pay a premium monthly price of $399. You will require at least three months to cover all the material.

One of the lengthiest digital marketing courses on offer, this is a two-year part-time program. Complete the first part of the program in 60 weeks. Devote 150 hours to digital marketing content through on-demand e-learning.

Submit two assignments of 5,000 words each – one is a research paper on digital marketing and the other a digital marketing strategy based on your preferred organization. Cover six modules during the course including:

Social media marketing

Email and ecommerce

Search marketing

Mobile marketing

Consumers and communications

Digital strategy and planning

Complete the second part consisting of a 15,000 word thesis in 52 weeks. Get support from industry and academic mentors along with various webinars.

Suitability

The course has higher prerequisites than usual. Candidates must have a recognized third level honors degree in marketing or commerce or business. They must hold two years of relevant work experience or have three years of digital marketing experience. Submit a copy of your degree transcript at the time of admission.

Cost

Get ready to pay $10,735 for all the course materials with personalized support from a tutor. You will also receive additional resources such as webinars, Sandbox accounts, podcasts, e-books, and online tutorials.

Maryville’s Bachelor of marketing course is an online course that combines forward-thinking marketing courses with traditional business principles. This program doesn’t solely focus on the theoretical side of marketing, but also educates you about the strategic, financial, and operational side.

You’ll get to create a marketing plan, conduct research and analysis of internal and external forces that shape market opportunities. What’s more, is that they offer networking, mentoring, and will help you get internship opportunities, enabling you to get professional experience.

Suitability

This course is great for both beginners and experts who are interested in enhancing their digital marketing expertise and applying this knowledge in real-time.

Cost

Maryville hasn’t made its fees public yet. You’ll need to fill the form on their website and they’ll call you. For immediate assistance, you can call on their number (1-888-836-4630).

Google Digital Garage is an online course platform providing free courses on different subjects, including digital marketing. Boost your career with this globally recognized certification.

Check out online courses on:

How to begin an online business

Mobile marketing

How to expand your business to other countries

YouTube course

How to make sure customers find you online

Social media advertising

Fundamentals of digital marketing (Accredited by Interactive Advertising Bureau Europe and The Open University)

Content marketing

Online advertising

Every course includes both text and video materials. Complete some in three hours while others can take up to 40 hours.

Suitability

Opt for this course if you’re new to digital marketing and want to know how various components work together.

Cost

Most of the courses are free and approved by industry leaders.

Consider this successful tool if you wish to increase the number of website conversions. To educate the users, the developers launched a free course covering all sorts of topics pertaining to conversion optimization and email marketing.

Even though this course is not comprehensive and leaves out many digital marketing subjects, you might want to take a look. After all, once you succeed in attracting traffic to your website, you must have conversions and these courses will teach you everything you need to know about that aspect of digital marketing.

Suitability

This course is easy to follow. It is great for anyone – beginner and advanced users alike – who are interested in raising the number of website conversions.

Cost

The registration process for this course is totally free of charge.

Heard of Copyblogger before? It’s one of the most reputed websites on the subject of Internet marketing, especially content marketing. The website provides a free Internet marketing course. This is a great resource if you are interested to know how to write high quality content.

Apply for the Copyblogger Online Marketing Course and complete the entire program via email. Download various e-books to help you succeed in the course. What’s more, all of this is completely free of charge. Registration is easy. Simply enter your email address and you’re good to go.

Write superb content and ensure success for your digital marketing campaigns. Use this course to learn everything for writing engaging content in different formats, including articles, ad copies, and landing page articles. Master the art of creating engaging content.

Suitability

The course fits both advanced and beginner users.

Cost

The Copyblogger program is free of cost.

Udemy is a sprawling learning platform on the Internet. Avail courses on different subjects, covering every aspect of digital marketing from Google Ads to Sales to SEO. To cover digital marketing in detail, pick the Complete Digital Marketing Course Bundle that covers 12 courses. Some of the topics include:

WordPress setup

SEO

Market research

Google Ads

SEO writing

App marketing

Facebook ads

YouTube marketing

Social media marketing

Google Analytics

LinkedIn marketing

Email marketing

Avail a certification after completing the course.

Suitability

Udemy course covers all of the basics you will need to develop your grasp over the field of digital marketing. Read the course description carefully and follow through. Beginners learn how the different components work, from social media promotion to website marketing.

Cost

Certification costs $199. Simply sign up with Udemy and add the course to get started.

Parting Thoughts

Gain different skills if you wish to cement your position as a successful digital marketer. Enroll in a digital marketing course to reap great benefits in the future since the number of jobs related to it are increasing daily. The right digital marketing certifications can help you begin your career or improve your prospects in the field.

Once you complete a course in digital marketing, it is crucial to stay on the top of the latest digital marketing trends. This will assist you in growing professionally. Blogs like Moz, Search Engine Journal, SEOSandwitch, and Backlinko talk about what’s trending in digital marketing along with how you can leverage them for your advantage.

