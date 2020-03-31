Many people are now having to stay at home during the coronavirus lockdown. Whether it be a strict lockdown or advice to remain indoors by the government it means more and more people are having to remain indoors. While this is far from ideal, we are in a better position than ever before to ensure we do not get bored at home.

Smart televisions are one of the top pieces of tech to keep you sane during coronavirus lockdown. By having access to a television that can install applications, it is possible to enjoy a wide range of television programs from several providers. Depending on which country you are located you will have access to streaming providers such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO, BBC iPlayer and many more. You will find a huge range of television shows and movies which you can stream to your television.

PCs and laptops are two leading pieces of technology that you can use to help pass the time during coronavirus lockdown. The options for what you can do using these devices are huge. You could use them to watch films and television shows just like you would on your TV, download and play the latest video games, keep in touch with family and friends, build a new website, watch videos on YouTube, create a blog or enjoy the latest casino games.

For some, sports gambling was a major pastime prior to coronavirus lockdown but there are an alternative thanks to online casinos. There are many leading online casinos that offer a massive variety of games including video poker, slot online casino, jackpots, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, craps, keno, bingo and scratch cards. If you would rather some social contact it is possible to play live casino games against real people. Not only do you play against them, but you will also be able to chat with them throughout the game.

Even if you do not have access to a PC or laptop it is possible to access video and casino games using a mobile phone or tablet. Depending on whether you have an Android or iOS-based device, you can download apps from the Google Play Store or the App Store directly to your mobile device. You will find many online casinos have developed dedicated apps which you can use to play the majority of the games found on their website.

Remaining with mobile phones and tablets, you could download an app for yoga, cooking, music, puzzles, and quizzes. Almost anything you can think of is available, even digital versions of popular board games including Terra Mystica, Race for the Galaxy, Twilight Struggle and classics such as Monopoly, Chess, and Game of Life.

Many people now choose to download books and read them using their tablets. All of the latest publications are available, including magazines and newspapers. If you would rather listen than read you can also download audiobooks where you will find anything from Harry Potter and Game of Thrones to autobiographies and comedies.

Thanks to the technology above, there are several options to keep you sane during coronavirus lockdown.

