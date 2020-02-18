Top tech innovations transforming the online casino industry

One of the most interesting aspects of the online casino industry is that it goes hand-in-hand with innovation in technology. Indeed, the whole sector is built on innovative tech; without the internet itself, the online casino market would not exist. Over the years, online casinos have sought to move with the technological times by embracing the new idea.

Because of the willingness to experiment with emerging technology, the online casino industry continues to thrive. For example, casinos have started using live casino online solutions that mix the best of the land-based casino experience with the convenience of online.

Other innovative technologies are making an impact in the online casino world.

Live Experiences

Starting with the live casino concept mentioned above. Online casinos are leveraging modern technology to combine the benefits of both online and physical casinos. Human interaction is a big part of the land-based casino environment and is something online players miss.

Developers of games have always understood this, but never had the tech to change it. Now, video streaming technology allows casinos to use live dealers. A person in a studio becomes the dealer and streams live to players across a variety of casino games.

High-resolution streaming is not the only tech gain in the live dealer idea. There are also sophisticated sensors users that allow the player and dealer to interact in a more organic way.

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies have transformed numerous sectors, not least the financial industry. As usual, the online casino industry has responded quickly, driven by the popularity of Bitcoin (BTC). Cryptocurrency is becoming increasingly common in the online casino realm and is used in two ways:

Casinos that support crypto : Many online casinos are now allowing users to select Bitcoin as transaction value. In this scenario, you can pay into your casino account in BTC and the casino will automatically convert it to a normal currency (USD, GBP, EUR).

BTC Casinos : Alternatively, a niche but growing area of the online casino market allows you to conduct all actions in Bitcoin. The so-called BTC casinos only deal in Bitcoin, meaning all games payout in BTC and no traditional banking is involved.

Virtual Reality

Virtual reality is one of the most interesting bleeding edge technologies. Most people predicted virtual reality would revolve around gaming, allowing you to immerse yourself in virtual gaming environments. Of course, it already does that, but VR is becoming much more exciting than many predicted.

Alongside augmented reality, VR is increasingly being adopted in industries for productivity purposes. The online casino realm is among those industries. Sure, it’s still nascent, but some casinos allow players to interact with their service while wearing a VR headset.

For example, you can see the casino presented in a virtual world and interact with it. Admittedly, this tech is still basic, but the possibilities are huge. Certainly, it is easy to imagine one day being able to navigate a full virtual casino that looks like a land-based venue. It’s even probable that one day other players will be in the same virtual environment with you and will interact with your avatar.

