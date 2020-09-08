Top tech tips for business owners  

Technology, for many of us, is the center point of our lives. From productivity to lifestyle, using technology such as a laptop or smartphone is embedded into our day to day lifestyles.

However, not everyone is experienced with technology. With the massive range of technology available on the market, it can be daunting to those that are less aware of where to start. This applies to the business owners also, where the world of tech can seem very different than it is in our personal lives.

Companies should have the answers to how technology can leverage your company, what tech they should be using based on their size and market, and more. Below, FJP Investment shares some broad tech tips that should help your business better utilize technology.

Focus on your needs

Before delving into the wide world of technological solutions, you must focus on what you need, and what the outcome of using technology will provide for you. By focusing on the outcome and less on the solution, you will already be in a better frame of mind to narrow down the technology you should be using.

In addition, keep an open-minded approach to technology. Technology and business are evolving at a rapid pace, many business owners fall into the trap of thinking “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”. Whilst this is true in some cases, technology can often make processes more efficient, freeing up time to use elsewhere.

Remote work is beneficial

As lockdown measures were put into place across most of the world, many turned to remote working and video calls to continue working.

Whilst many industries could not operate at the same efficiency when compared to having physical bodies at the workplace, many businesses have realized that remote working is entirely possible. You must consider your employee’s needs, give them the opportunity to work flexibly where necessary, as a business owner you can even reduce office space, saving you money in the process.

The importance of video calls has also shone through during this time. Video calls are quickly becoming one of the most efficient ways to communicate with your team.

With video meetings becoming more informal than standard meetings, sometimes getting your message across through video call over WhatsApp or email can create greater clarity – often the context or tone of the message is better conveyed in person (virtually) as opposed to message.

Take advantage of competitors gambles

To be specific, build on the work put in by others. Competitors will likely be using the latest technologies to try and secure a competitive advantage.

You need to monitor closely whether these technologies appear to be working. Of course, this is hard to measure without having the data to back it up, but chances are if competitors have adopted a new technology that people are talking about, it is working. Whilst copying competitors is not always advised, the risk is taken out of the process with evidence it is working for others.

In addition to competitors, do some research into open-source platforms and frameworks. This is a cost-effective and easy way to improve internal infrastructure as opposed to trying to build your own systems from the ground up. This will depend on the sector you are in, but contributors in your market should be used.

There will be teething issues

When introducing new technology to your business, there is very likely to be some issues when implementing them. Whether this is in the migration from physical or a previous system to new software, or training required for staff to get used to the technology, ultimately it will get a little worse before it gets better.

But, given the technology you are introducing is right for your business, the benefits of having a team working on the same software efficiently will help your business hugely. Just be sure that you are using the software correctly, seek external training from the software trainers themselves.

Automation is essential

As touched on previously, securing technology that can automate as much of your routine as possible is some of the best implementations you can make for your business. By introducing automation software, such as AI and chatbots, you can free up significant time for you and your employees to allocate time to other, more essential tasks.

Chatbots are great examples of successfully implemented automation, with a chatbot able to answer the most frequently asked questions, freeing up significant administrative work. As your business grows, you do not want to be wasting resources on hiring additional support teams when a bot can do lots of the work on an automated level.

Your team will also be happier in the reduction of routine jobs that will need to be undertaken. Keeping your staff productive by doing meaningful work will improve output and general positivity within the team.

Don’t overlook cybersecurity

With the speed at which technology is continually evolving, there is a continued risk of cyber threats when implementing technology.

Make sure to pay close attention to both data security and privacy. Customers want to feel safe in sharing information with you, make sure you are protected and market this security – you may retain and attract more customers in doing so.

E-Update your calendar

We have progressively seen a rise in the use of smart calendars over the past decade or so. Going beyond simply making appointments, smart calendars can now go as far as analyzing time spent in meetings, writing emails, etc.

Not only will having those that need it to have access to a virtual calendar to help manage your time, having the ability to break down your working day to see where time is spent is great for analyzing your own efficiency.

Visuals are important

Chances are you will have a large amount of data that has built over the course of running your business – and chances are you are not properly utilizing this data to make better business decisions.

From sales to efficiency, using visual software to turn data into graphs or other graphics is a great way to read through the data and make informed decisions based on this, detecting trends clearly. This also helps when pitching to customers, particularly when operating as a B2B.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: