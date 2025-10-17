Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

For more than a decade, Apple has treated the idea of a touchscreen Mac like it was a bad smell in the room, something to be ignored, denied, and swiftly dismissed.

Steve Jobs famously declared in 2010 that there would “never” be a touchscreen Mac because, apparently, holding your arm up to poke at your screen was a one-way ticket to ergonomic misery.

His successors, like software chief Craig Federighi, have dutifully kept the anti-touch gospel alive.

But here we are in 2025, and Apple may finally be ready to eat its words.

A new Bloomberg report claims Apple is developing a touchscreen MacBook Pro slated for late 2026 or early 2027.

Yes, you may soon be able to tap, swipe, and smudge your way through macOS, something Apple fans have been asking for since, well, forever.

The rumored MacBook Pro would also mark two firsts for Apple: the company’s first OLED Mac display and the long-awaited death of the dreaded notch.

Instead, it might go with a sleeker hole-punch design for the FaceTime camera, maybe even borrowing a page from the iPhone’s Dynamic Island playbook.

Apple’s also reportedly engineering a sturdier hinge and tougher screen hardware to prevent the display from wobbling every time you jab at it.

Naturally, all this touchable tech won’t come cheap. Expect a few extra hundred bucks on top of the current MacBook Pro’s already “gulp-worthy” price tag.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard the “touchscreen Mac is coming” rumor, and we’ve all been burned before.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also predicted a 2026 release, citing Apple’s “long-term observation of iPad user behavior,” which is basically code for “we saw how much people love touching things.”

Apple has even filed multiple touchscreen Mac patents, some granted just last year.

Still, skepticism lingers. Apple’s business model depends on keeping the Mac and iPad in separate lanes, preferably ones where you buy tickets for both.

But if this rumor pans out, the Mac may finally get the touch treatment it’s spent 15 years pretending it didn’t need.

